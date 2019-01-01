Profile

I am a professor of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, and Biomedical Engineering at Yale. My research is in the area of medical image analysis. I also coordinate the development of the Yale BioImageSuite Web software package (www.bioimagesuiteweb.org). I currently teach a class titled “Medical Software Design” at Yale and I am the first author of the upcoming book "Introduction to Medical Software: Foundations for Digital Health, Devices and Diagnostics" that will be published by Cambridge University Press in 2022. (See www.cambridge.org/9781316514993).

Introduction to Medical Software

