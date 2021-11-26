About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Some programming background, ideally some exposure to basic medical terminology

Approx. 38 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How medical devices and software are regulated around the world. How medical software is designed, developed, and implemented in the real world.

Skills you will gain

  • Software Testing
  • Software Design
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Medical Software
  • User Research
Instructor

Offered by

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Medical Software and Digital Health

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Medical Software Regulation (FDA and IMDRF)

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 70 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The Healthcare Environment (EHR, PACS, Data Privacy, and Cybersecurity)

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 57 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Quality and Risk Management

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

