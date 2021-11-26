In this class, we present a broad overview of the field of medical software. You will learn from Yale professors and a series of industry experts who connect the course concepts to their real world applications.
Some programming background, ideally some exposure to basic medical terminology
How medical devices and software are regulated around the world. How medical software is designed, developed, and implemented in the real world.
- Software Testing
- Software Design
- Entrepreneurship
- Medical Software
- User Research
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Introduction to Medical Software and Digital Health
Welcome to week one of our Introduction to Medical Software class. Here we will set the set the stage for what will come in the rest of the course. This week will introduce what medical software is, and we will discuss relevant regulatory issues. We will also dive into the opportunities in medical software and digital health, and finally we will discuss the regulatory process and the US health care environment.
Medical Software Regulation (FDA and IMDRF)
Welcome to week two of our introduction to Medical Software class. Our focus is this week is going to be on the regulatory aspects of medical software.
The Healthcare Environment (EHR, PACS, Data Privacy, and Cybersecurity)
Welcome to week three of our introduction to Medical Software class. In this week's lectures, we will look at the clinical environment and the constraints that come with it. We will look at constraints that come from the environment itself, the stakeholders involved, and also the associated technology that is present there, the databases that we have to interact with, the electronic health records, the parks, the imaging databases, and then issues to do with the regulations that are in this area regarding data privacy and security issues, and the increasing emphasis on cybersecurity.
Quality and Risk Management
In this week’s lectures we will talk about two management technologies that support the development of medical software: quality management systems and risk management.
