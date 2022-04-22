HH
Dec 16, 2021
This course from Yale University is really amazing as it covers all aspects of Software Medical devices starting from Designing to clinical aspects and regulatory requirements.
VR
Nov 26, 2021
Great course. Thank you Coursera for the opportunity to learn more everyday.
By Daniel P•
Apr 22, 2022
In my case it has been enriching.
I think it gives a complete view and starting point if you have little or no information about Medical Software. It is a good starting point and 100% recommended.
By Hemali p•
Dec 17, 2021
By Ulysses E V F•
Jan 28, 2022
Excellent introductory course for medical software! humble and down to earth teacher
By Vanessa R•
Nov 27, 2021
