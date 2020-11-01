About this Course

What you will learn

  • Baseline the needs in healthcare delivery and articulate how and why the systems engineering approach can address many of the needs. 

  • Enumerate the different system types, their attributes, characteristics, with exemplars. 

  • Describe the systems engineering approach and conceptualize how to solve healthcare system challenges with this approach.

  • Delineate and map the variety of healthcare systems to the system types and begin systems engineering problem solving with exemplars. 

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Healthcare Drivers

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 60 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

System Types

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Systems Engineering Approach

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Healthcare Systems Engineering Approach Applications

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

