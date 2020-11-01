Through dynamic video lectures and practical application questions, you will learn about the Foundations of Healthcare Systems Engineering. In this course you will learn about the current lack of synchronized, efficient, and integrated healthcare systems, which are some of the drivers for improvements to healthcare delivery. Also in this course, you will learn about the different types of systems and how they are translated to the healthcare field for appropriate systems engineering process applications, with exemplars. Upon system type articulation and mapping, the systems engineering approach will be introduced to help begin the process of: 1) investigating healthcare challenges, needs, and requirements development; 2) developing system concepts, that are derived from requirements, and then realized in physical and process form; and finally, 3) the establishment of means to verify, validate, and deploy healthcare systems that address the need and meet requirements. Applications and exemplars will be provided.
Baseline the needs in healthcare delivery and articulate how and why the systems engineering approach can address many of the needs.
Enumerate the different system types, their attributes, characteristics, with exemplars.
Describe the systems engineering approach and conceptualize how to solve healthcare system challenges with this approach.
Delineate and map the variety of healthcare systems to the system types and begin systems engineering problem solving with exemplars.
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Healthcare Drivers
In this module, you will be introduced to the drivers and needs to improve healthcare and how systems engineering can enable this betterment.
System Types
This module will introduce you to the different system types, their characteristics, attributes, with exemplars.
Systems Engineering Approach
In this module, the systems engineering approach will be introduced to enable you to conceptualize the application for healthcare system challenge resolution.
Healthcare Systems Engineering Approach Applications
This module will introduce you to the variety of healthcare systems and then map these systems to the appropriate system type for systems engineering application within the systems engineering approach.
VERY INFORMATIVE, THANKS. Good course. I need to get my certificate. thanks & regards to the instructors.
Awesome foundational course on healthcare systems engineering, well applied engineering concepts in a health systems perspective.
Useful introductory course in systems engineering and its application to healthcare.
I really liked the Course structure. Easy to follow and extremely helpful information.
