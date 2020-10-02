MJ
May 8, 2021
Helps to understand the systems engineering for any of the important product we are going to made and also to how we need to solve any kind of problem and the solutions we are going to give.
TN
Jul 26, 2021
Great wholistic course that covers systems engineering thoroughly. I learned a lot about how systems engineering will be useful in healthcare to potentially save lives.
By Qusai A K A A•
Oct 2, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course, Dr.Matthew went through it in a systematic approach that all clicked rather nicely in module 4, maybe one day this course will lay the foundations of a solid healthcare system in Jordan!
By mohsen y•
Jan 5, 2021
excellent and very interesting subject , even i will watch all the materials again and again to add more to my knowledge .
By Joy R•
Feb 21, 2021
VERY INFORMATIVE, THANKS.
Good course. I need to get my certificate. thanks & regards to the instructors.
By Jasfer J•
Oct 1, 2020
This is useful, especially in the Philippine context. We need a healthcare systems engineering program.
By Pawan D M•
Jan 16, 2021
I find thi course great introduction to the field of Healthcare Systems Engineering.
Thank you.
By Joelle P•
Dec 18, 2020
This course was very well designed and written. Audio was easy to follow and slides were helpful without being too cluttered. I've taken other courses on this platform that are adapted from longer curricula to abridged certificate courses and they feel discombobulated and disjointed. This was a perfect fundamentals course that provided a clear well rounded view of healthcare systems engineering.
By Kerry W•
Nov 14, 2020
Impressively thorough content and technical instruction about systems engineering principles applied to healthcare delivery. I can confidently say that I was provided with new, rich, conceptual knowledge that I can use to elevate my perspective and skillset as a Doctor of Public Health, where systems thinking and systems improvement is a necessity. Thank you, professor Montoya!
By Diane C•
May 29, 2021
Very impressive course I ever take so far. English is not my mother language and yet I could understand 90%. DR Matthew has put all the main into slides. I especially love to see he move around with his cursor and teach simultaneously. Strongly encourage al beginner take it without doubt.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 1, 2021
This course is a comprehensive introduction of a field that can transform healthcare. While the contents can prove challenging to the uninitiated, at the very least, it provides a bird's eye view of what healthcare systems engineering is about and what it can offer.
By Rachel B•
Mar 19, 2021
Wonderful and inspirational. The professor reiterated the points in exactly the right way to connect all the dots. Will make you want to work in healthcare systems engineering. Make sure to watch the last video, which ties everything together nicely.
By Prathanya S C B B•
Jul 8, 2021
A great course, helps to understand the concepts in Systems Engineering and really enjoyed learning about the intricacies of Healthcare Systems and how we can reimagine healthcare delivery.
By Mahesh J•
May 9, 2021
By Nol N•
Jul 27, 2021
By Syed S•
Nov 3, 2021
I've liked learning about healthcare systems engineering as a healthcare technology management professional, and I'm hopeful about its future potential.
By Zeenat F Y•
Mar 28, 2022
Was very informative for a beginner looking to study medicine+engineering and what's better than to have a session course with John Hopkins University.
By Sarah A•
Jan 23, 2021
This was a great course. Really enjoyed learning about the intricacies of healthcare systems and how we can reimagine healthcare delivery.
By Marvinson F•
Nov 2, 2020
Awesome foundational course on healthcare systems engineering, well applied engineering concepts in a health systems perspective.
By Juan A A R•
Jan 4, 2021
Se aprenden y fundamentas términos y procesos para solucionar problemas que se presentan en el día a día en el campo de la salud
By Xavier R H•
Sep 8, 2021
This course was a wonderful introduction into healthcare engineering. Very informative and interesting.
By Elias N•
Nov 21, 2020
Very interesting course that could help a lot in good Engineering of the Healthcare Systems
By LT G•
Jun 16, 2021
The instructor took a complex subject and broke it into bite size pieces! Great course!
By Christopher L•
Feb 17, 2021
Really informative of the health care industry and planning of biomedical technologies.
By Ilona R•
Jan 24, 2021
I really liked the Course structure. Easy to follow and extremely helpful information.
By Francis•
Jul 21, 2021
I enjoyed the course. it really has the best approach to the healthcare systems.
By Hussam A•
Jan 12, 2021
a simple way to change the look or supervise the health care system