Dr. Matthew (Matt) Montoya

Principal Chief Engineer/Researcher-Practitioner/Professor-Lecturer

    Dr. Matthew (Matt) Montoya is a Principal Chief Engineer for The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and is responsible for strategic and technical direction for several cross-program systems engineering initiatives. Matt is also an advisor, instructor, professor and researcher at The Johns Hopkins University in the Systems Engineering and Healthcare Systems Program where he received the 2015 Outstanding Instructor Award. Matt received his Bachelor’s degree in Applied Physics from Colorado State University, Master’s degrees in Applied Mathematics and Systems Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University, an MBA from Loyola University of Maryland, is pursuing an MPH from Dartmouth College, and has a Doctorate of Engineering in Systems Engineering from The George Washington University.

    Foundations of Healthcare Systems Engineering

