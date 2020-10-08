About this Course

46,738 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
AI in Healthcare Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The major challenges of the U.S.healthcare system

  • Issues you may encounter in efforts to improve healthcare delivery and the healthcare system

  • Who the key stakeholders are in the U.S. healthcare system

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
AI in Healthcare Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(2,388 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Overview of Health Care Systems and Key Challenges They Face

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 55 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Physicians, Physician Practices, and Physician Payment

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Hospitals, Other Provider Organizations, and Related Payment Systems

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Intermediaries, Health Insurance Plans, and Health Care Financing

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO HEALTHCARE

View all reviews

About the AI in Healthcare Specialization

AI in Healthcare

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder