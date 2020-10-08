Solving the problems and challenges within the U.S. healthcare system requires a deep understanding of how the system works. Successful solutions and strategies must take into account the realities of the current system.
The major challenges of the U.S.healthcare system
Issues you may encounter in efforts to improve healthcare delivery and the healthcare system
Who the key stakeholders are in the U.S. healthcare system
Stanford University
Overview of Health Care Systems and Key Challenges They Face
Physicians, Physician Practices, and Physician Payment
Hospitals, Other Provider Organizations, and Related Payment Systems
Intermediaries, Health Insurance Plans, and Health Care Financing
Good course with lots of information. More visuals and a bit less verbose can probably help make the course more effective and concise.
A good overview of the major players and structures of the US healthcare system. The lecturers have a good cadence and the content is well thought out.
Loved the course. Its concise while covering wide spectrum of the healthcare. Its a must for any non-healthcare professional for quick intro.
Very informative, detailed and clear. I learn some new things about billing and the hospital system. A good refresher course to tell where we are with AI and where we need to go for our patients.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed industries around the world, and has the potential to radically alter the field of healthcare. Imagine being able to analyze data on patient visits to the clinic, medications prescribed, lab tests, and procedures performed, as well as data outside the health system -- such as social media, purchases made using credit cards, census records, Internet search activity logs that contain valuable health information, and you’ll get a sense of how AI could transform patient care and diagnoses.
