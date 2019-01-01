Profile

Mildred Cho

Professor

    Bio

    Mildred Cho is a Professor in the Division of Medical Genetics of the Department of Pediatrics and in the Division of Primary Care and Population Health of the Department of Medicine at Stanford University. She is also Associate Director of the Stanford Center for Biomedical Ethics and Director of the Center for Integration of Research on Genetics and Ethics. She received her B.S. in Biology in 1984 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and her Ph.D. in 1992 from the Stanford University Department of Pharmacology. Dr. Cho's major areas of interest are the ethical and social impacts of genetic research and its applications, including to precision medicine, gene therapy, the human microbiome, and synthetic biology. Her recent interests include the implications of applying data science, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies to genomic and health data. She is a member of the Novel and Exceptional Technology and Research Advisory Committee of the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

    Courses

    Introduction to Healthcare

    Evaluations of AI Applications in Healthcare

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder