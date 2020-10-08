With artificial intelligence applications proliferating throughout the healthcare system, stakeholders are faced with both opportunities and challenges of these evolving technologies. This course explores the principles of AI deployment in healthcare and the framework used to evaluate downstream effects of AI healthcare solutions.
Principles and practical considerations for integrating AI into clinical workflows
Best practices of AI applications to promote fair and equitable healthcare solutions
Challenges of regulation of AI applications and which components of a model can be regulated
What standard evaluation metrics do and do not provide
Stanford University
AI in Healthcare
Evaluations of AI in Healthcare
AI Deployment
Downstream Evaluations of AI in Healthcare: Bias and Fairness
About the AI in Healthcare Specialization
Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed industries around the world, and has the potential to radically alter the field of healthcare. Imagine being able to analyze data on patient visits to the clinic, medications prescribed, lab tests, and procedures performed, as well as data outside the health system -- such as social media, purchases made using credit cards, census records, Internet search activity logs that contain valuable health information, and you’ll get a sense of how AI could transform patient care and diagnoses.
