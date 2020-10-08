About this Course

10,947 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
AI in Healthcare Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Principles and practical considerations for integrating AI into clinical workflows

  • Best practices of AI applications to promote fair and equitable healthcare solutions

  • Challenges of regulation of AI applications and which components of a model can be regulated

  • What standard evaluation metrics do and do not provide

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
AI in Healthcare Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

AI in Healthcare

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Evaluations of AI in Healthcare

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

AI Deployment

2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Downstream Evaluations of AI in Healthcare: Bias and Fairness

2 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EVALUATIONS OF AI APPLICATIONS IN HEALTHCARE

View all reviews

About the AI in Healthcare Specialization

AI in Healthcare

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder