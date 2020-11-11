JW
Apr 7, 2022
This course was really valuable for linking and embedding my knowledge gained by reading FDA guidance documents and knowledge sharing from my Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs colleagues
RS
Mar 5, 2021
This is a holistic course giving all perspectives and knowledge on the different aspects of evaluating all kind of AI driven solutions in healthcare. A must do for all healthcare Managers.
By Lars W•
Nov 11, 2020
Interesting subject, and very knowledgeable instructor, but the lectures felt like a lot of course materials distilled into walls of text and a lot of bullet points, with whole chapters just explained with a sentence or two. The "reflection questions" also felt like just repeating the bullet points. May be more reflective of me as a student than the course, but nevertheless. I would have preferred a smaller number of mental frameworks or acronyms to learn and more in-depth instead with real-life examples. There was also an error with the final quiz. Questions 5 and 7 were identical, I gave the same answer but one was rated correct and one incorrect:
Question 5
True or False - AI Solutions that involve an operational action paired with the outcome have greater clinical benefit thank those that have a medical action paired with the outcome
Answer: False.
Correct
Both can be very beneficial
Question 7
True or False - AI Solutions that involve an operational action paired with the outcome have greater clinical benefit thank those that have a medical action paired with the outcome
Answer: False.
Incorrect
Both can be very beneficial
By Philip L•
Oct 13, 2020
This is an excellent course on the regulatory and operational considerations of AI solutions in the medical field. Forums, threads, and collaboration with cohorts are disabled (not good). Big negative are the constant social justice warrior tropes, unconscious bias, racial injustice, income inequality, NY Times view of the world, etc. that take away from the value of the material which is extremely good otherwise. There are problems with audio, tests, and the use of paywall restricted content. Highly recommended, but be ready for a heavy dose of politics with your medicine. I have not seen this material elsewhere and it is a very time-efficient course.
By Vasilis V•
Jan 19, 2021
While a great deal of issues where covered, they where all mentioned as of equal significance. It is not easy to follow which are fundamentals and which issues follow as next. There where not enough emphasis given on the main challenges. Looked like a machine gun shooting info. At the end I was just able to remember a small piece of all that.
By Hmei D•
Dec 2, 2020
The course has abundant information to evaluate AI applications in Healthcare. Thanks to the instructor who gave clear guidance on the whole product life cycle of AI application. The course includes AI model setup and development (data management, model training, model validation), clinical validation and AI application deployment and AI monitoring, regulations. The well prepared instruction material is very impressive. Really enjoy the learning. Would recommend to others.
By Claudia K•
Oct 8, 2020
The instructress was very clear in articulating concepts. Again, pace of course is considered fast and for me. While I passed, this is only my beginning. Will need to work on the job to fully appreciated the concepts. Nonetheless, this has been a very good course that challenges a broader thinking before one jumps onto the bandwagon.
By Suman P•
Nov 26, 2020
The course was extremely helpful in understand the principles and guidelines to keep in mind while talking an AI model into the real world. It was well structured, with enough depth to understand the basics while also giving me topics that I'd want to further dive into
By GRAINPAD t N L•
Mar 6, 2021
By Karthik N•
Dec 3, 2020
More examples would have been better to understand some of the concepts.
By Ozzie E P•
Nov 30, 2020
Excellent, methodical coverage of the topics involved. Great course!
By Andrew R•
Oct 23, 2020
Good course on an important but fairly dry topic. The exams and practice questions were filled with typos and some mistakes unfortunately. More interactivity would be appreciated for properly learning the material.
By Patama G•
Jun 13, 2021
Pro: The course provide a fresh knowledge regarding how to evaluate AI. The concepts and terms are well explained.
Con : The reflect question may consider AI to evaluate question eg. It should be have at least one key word in answer in order to get pass.
By Jonathan W•
Apr 8, 2022
By Gonzalo R•
Jan 8, 2022
Excellent material and top-level teacher, it introduces a lot of key concepts and issues around the design, methodological evaluation, and implementation of AI solutions in healthcare.
By José F E•
Jan 18, 2021
Una visión muy amplia con el detalle adecuado para poder preparar proyectos con rigor y en condiciones de poder extender su estudio a uso clínico
By Guibourge•
Dec 13, 2020
Thanks a lot for this great course, extremely practical, allowing to create a clear action plan for AI evaluation.
By Kushal A S•
Oct 17, 2020
Nicely Framed and Executed in a simple language so anyone can catch up earliest.
By Dr C S•
Dec 8, 2020
I was expecting the Medical genetics professor as a teacher also.
By Daniel H•
Dec 22, 2020
This course was really fulfiling and I enjoyed it very much.
By blue a•
Dec 28, 2020
Outstanding informational content and operating platform!
By araba a•
Nov 22, 2020
Through and engaging presentation. Thank you
By William S•
Dec 22, 2020
Best course in the program so far.
By Kabakov B•
Oct 6, 2020
Good course for PM's :)
By Dimosthenis D G•
May 17, 2021
Great course!
By Tajan K•
Dec 31, 2020
This course contains an extraordinary amount of considerations and information critical to the process of development and deployment of AI Applications in Healthcare. The topics include Evaluation Frameworks, Deployment Methodologies, Regulatory considerations, key considerations of fairness and bias in AI Applications, and Ethical considerations in AI. In many ways, any organization that intends to or is in the process of developing AI Applications should take these topics into consideration even before development begins. The material provided includes references to helpful frameworks and guidelines, which if used in the initial stages of the life cycle of an AI Application, would probably help reduce lead time, as also enable the deployment usage of the application in actual healthcare settings.
By Benjamin E•
Jul 24, 2021
An imporatnt topic area, but a little hard to digest as it uses a lot of terminology and frameworks which are not necessarily well defined. I think it would benefit from some simplification into principles and language that are more relatable, still cross referenced to the technical/regulator terminology.