About this Course

8,790 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
AI in Healthcare Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
AI in Healthcare Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started, Phase 1: Data Collection

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Phase 2: Model Training Part 1

2 hours to complete
1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Phase 3: Model Training Part 2

2 hours to complete
1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Phase 4: Model Evaluation

2 hours to complete
1 reading

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM AI IN HEALTHCARE CAPSTONE

View all reviews

About the AI in Healthcare Specialization

AI in Healthcare

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder