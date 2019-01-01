Dr. Nigam Shah is Associate Professor of Medicine (Biomedical Informatics) at Stanford University, and serves as the Associate CIO for Data Science for Stanford Health Care. Dr. Shah's research focuses on combining machine learning and prior knowledge in medical ontologies to enable the learning health system. Dr. Shah was elected into the American College of Medical Informatics (ACMI) in 2015 and is inducted into the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI) in 2016. He holds an MBBS from Baroda Medical College, India, a PhD from Penn State University and completed postdoctoral training at Stanford University.