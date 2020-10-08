About this Course

21,378 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
AI in Healthcare Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to apply a framework for medical data mining

  • Ethical use of data in healthcare decisions

  • How to make use of data that may be inaccurate in systematic ways

  • What makes a good research question and how to construct a data mining workflow answer it

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
AI in Healthcare Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Asking and answering questions via clinical data mining

1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Data available from Healthcare systems

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Representing time, and timing of events, for clinical data mining

1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Creating analysis ready datasets from patient timelines

2 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO CLINICAL DATA

View all reviews

About the AI in Healthcare Specialization

AI in Healthcare

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder