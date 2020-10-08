This course introduces you to a framework for successful and ethical medical data mining. We will explore the variety of clinical data collected during the delivery of healthcare. You will learn to construct analysis-ready datasets and apply computational procedures to answer clinical questions. We will also explore issues of fairness and bias that may arise when we leverage healthcare data to make decisions about patient care.
How to apply a framework for medical data mining
Ethical use of data in healthcare decisions
How to make use of data that may be inaccurate in systematic ways
What makes a good research question and how to construct a data mining workflow answer it
Stanford University
Asking and answering questions via clinical data mining
Data available from Healthcare systems
Representing time, and timing of events, for clinical data mining
Creating analysis ready datasets from patient timelines
The course program is very intuitive and challenging. Overall, it is a very good course and I will recommend it to anyone interested in understanding clinical data, in particular for data scientists.
Course is very good. It would be more beneficial if more AI persepective will add.
Was helpful and informational - a non-healthcare technologist looking into healthcare data management
It would be helpful to be able to see all items that need to be completed. I took the final test and it says I've only completed 2 of 5 courses.
About the AI in Healthcare Specialization
Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed industries around the world, and has the potential to radically alter the field of healthcare. Imagine being able to analyze data on patient visits to the clinic, medications prescribed, lab tests, and procedures performed, as well as data outside the health system -- such as social media, purchases made using credit cards, census records, Internet search activity logs that contain valuable health information, and you’ll get a sense of how AI could transform patient care and diagnoses.
