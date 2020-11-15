Chevron Left
Introduction to Clinical Data by Stanford University

About the Course

This course introduces you to a framework for successful and ethical medical data mining. We will explore the variety of clinical data collected during the delivery of healthcare. You will learn to construct analysis-ready datasets and apply computational procedures to answer clinical questions. We will also explore issues of fairness and bias that may arise when we leverage healthcare data to make decisions about patient care.

OA

Mar 14, 2021

The course program is very intuitive and challenging. Overall, it is a very good course and I will recommend it to anyone interested in understanding clinical data, in particular for data scientists.

By Frank C

Nov 15, 2020

Overall, the information in the course was useful. However, the videos in most modules were very short and could have been combined into more logical segments. The assessments were often disconnected from the actual material covered, meaning that questions were asked about topics that had not been discussed. The assessments needs to be reworked to reflect the actual content taught OR the modules need to be more fully developed to cover the content of the assessments.

By Crystal X

Nov 5, 2020

Very clear and well-organized course. I have learned quite a bit about the different types of clinical data, why they are important, and how to transfer them to analytical useable data sets.

By Stephan R

Oct 27, 2020

Good introductory course covering key features of the various data that are gathered or used in health care. No prior knowledge about the topic is required.

By Kushal A S

Oct 17, 2020

Nicely Framed and Executed in a simple language so anyone can catch up earliest.

By Dr. R A A I

Dec 5, 2020

Examples are narrow and give the appearance of snippets rather than instruction. Course not well aligned,

By Budianto T B

Jan 22, 2021

Main lecturer was difficult to understand -- I needed to spend time going back over and over on transcript of lecture and change the sentence structure on my notes to be able to comprehend. It was a rather disheartening experience

By Olabode A

Mar 15, 2021

The course program is very intuitive and challenging. Overall, it is a very good course and I will recommend it to anyone interested in understanding clinical data, in particular for data scientists.

By Nikki J

Nov 20, 2020

It would be helpful to be able to see all items that need to be completed. I took the final test and it says I've only completed 2 of 5 courses.

By Chalita

Jul 2, 2021

I like this course because duration that instrutors teach it isn't too lone it easy to understand. And you can gain more your skills.

By Eugene P

Feb 15, 2021

Was helpful and informational - a non-healthcare technologist looking into healthcare data management

By Tai-Ying L

Jan 1, 2022

Very nice and accessible introduction to clinical data and the associated ethical considerations.

By A. S

Aug 10, 2021

Course is very good. It would be more beneficial if more AI persepective will add.

By Mariam C

Dec 11, 2020

Great learning on uses of AI in healthcare and how to deal with ethical concerns

By Raimundo N

Mar 24, 2022

So grateful for continuing this learning journey with the prestigious Stanford!

By Benjamin E

Jul 28, 2021

E​xcellent overview supported by good frameworks for understanding concepts.

By Jun C

Feb 17, 2021

This course is valuable for learning basic knowledge of clinical data.

By Eduardo L d C L

Apr 9, 2021

Perfect explanations and good quality materials.

By blue a

Dec 20, 2020

Excellent clinical data informational program!

By Gina M

Nov 20, 2020

I enjoyed learning about Clinical Data

By Jose A Z P

Feb 23, 2021

Excelente!!

By Sarah R

May 20, 2021

There is a lot of truly excellent information in this course. The way I learn, I did not find the quizzes a sufficient way to lock this enormous amount of information in my brain, so this will be more of a general overview for me, rather than something I will be able to use immediately.

By Jenny S

Dec 17, 2020

An interesting introductory course! The knowledge checks and readings were helpful in solidifying the learning. The videos were a nice length. Some things could have been explained in a slightly easier-to-understand way.

By Vera S

Oct 20, 2021

The instructor could be confusing and a bit too brief sometimes, but overall good course on an important topic.

By Richard J

Apr 7, 2021

Very good introductory course in managing clinical data associated with Artificial Intelligence

By William S

Nov 27, 2020

Great course in understanding all the considerations to clinical data.

