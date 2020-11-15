OA
Mar 14, 2021
The course program is very intuitive and challenging. Overall, it is a very good course and I will recommend it to anyone interested in understanding clinical data, in particular for data scientists.
YX
Nov 4, 2020
Very clear and well-organized course. I have learned quite a bit about the different types of clinical data, why they are important, and how to transfer them to analytical useable data sets.
By Frank C•
Nov 15, 2020
Overall, the information in the course was useful. However, the videos in most modules were very short and could have been combined into more logical segments. The assessments were often disconnected from the actual material covered, meaning that questions were asked about topics that had not been discussed. The assessments needs to be reworked to reflect the actual content taught OR the modules need to be more fully developed to cover the content of the assessments.
By Crystal X•
Nov 5, 2020
By Stephan R•
Oct 27, 2020
Good introductory course covering key features of the various data that are gathered or used in health care. No prior knowledge about the topic is required.
By Kushal A S•
Oct 17, 2020
Nicely Framed and Executed in a simple language so anyone can catch up earliest.
By Dr. R A A I•
Dec 5, 2020
Examples are narrow and give the appearance of snippets rather than instruction. Course not well aligned,
By Budianto T B•
Jan 22, 2021
Main lecturer was difficult to understand -- I needed to spend time going back over and over on transcript of lecture and change the sentence structure on my notes to be able to comprehend. It was a rather disheartening experience
By Olabode A•
Mar 15, 2021
By Nikki J•
Nov 20, 2020
It would be helpful to be able to see all items that need to be completed. I took the final test and it says I've only completed 2 of 5 courses.
By Chalita•
Jul 2, 2021
I like this course because duration that instrutors teach it isn't too lone it easy to understand. And you can gain more your skills.
By Eugene P•
Feb 15, 2021
Was helpful and informational - a non-healthcare technologist looking into healthcare data management
By Tai-Ying L•
Jan 1, 2022
Very nice and accessible introduction to clinical data and the associated ethical considerations.
By A. S•
Aug 10, 2021
Course is very good. It would be more beneficial if more AI persepective will add.
By Mariam C•
Dec 11, 2020
Great learning on uses of AI in healthcare and how to deal with ethical concerns
By Raimundo N•
Mar 24, 2022
So grateful for continuing this learning journey with the prestigious Stanford!
By Benjamin E•
Jul 28, 2021
Excellent overview supported by good frameworks for understanding concepts.
By Jun C•
Feb 17, 2021
This course is valuable for learning basic knowledge of clinical data.
By Eduardo L d C L•
Apr 9, 2021
Perfect explanations and good quality materials.
By blue a•
Dec 20, 2020
Excellent clinical data informational program!
By Gina M•
Nov 20, 2020
I enjoyed learning about Clinical Data
By Jose A Z P•
Feb 23, 2021
Excelente!!
By Sarah R•
May 20, 2021
There is a lot of truly excellent information in this course. The way I learn, I did not find the quizzes a sufficient way to lock this enormous amount of information in my brain, so this will be more of a general overview for me, rather than something I will be able to use immediately.
By Jenny S•
Dec 17, 2020
An interesting introductory course! The knowledge checks and readings were helpful in solidifying the learning. The videos were a nice length. Some things could have been explained in a slightly easier-to-understand way.
By Vera S•
Oct 20, 2021
The instructor could be confusing and a bit too brief sometimes, but overall good course on an important topic.
By Richard J•
Apr 7, 2021
Very good introductory course in managing clinical data associated with Artificial Intelligence
By William S•
Nov 27, 2020
Great course in understanding all the considerations to clinical data.