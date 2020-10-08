About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
AI in Healthcare Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define important relationships between the fields of machine learning, biostatistics, and traditional computer programming.

  • Learn about advanced neural network architectures for tasks ranging from text classification to object detection and segmentation.

  • Learn important approaches for leveraging data to train, validate, and test machine learning models.

  • Understand how dynamic medical practice and discontinuous timelines impact clinical machine learning application development and deployment.

Course 3 of 5 in the
AI in Healthcare Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Why machine learning in healthcare?

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Concepts and Principles of machine learning in healthcare part 1

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Concepts and Principles of machine learning in healthcare part 2

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 63 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Evaluation and Metrics for machine learning in healthcare

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the AI in Healthcare Specialization

AI in Healthcare

Placeholder