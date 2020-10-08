Machine learning and artificial intelligence hold the potential to transform healthcare and open up a world of incredible promise. But we will never realize the potential of these technologies unless all stakeholders have basic competencies in both healthcare and machine learning concepts and principles.
Define important relationships between the fields of machine learning, biostatistics, and traditional computer programming.
Learn about advanced neural network architectures for tasks ranging from text classification to object detection and segmentation.
Learn important approaches for leveraging data to train, validate, and test machine learning models.
Understand how dynamic medical practice and discontinuous timelines impact clinical machine learning application development and deployment.
Why machine learning in healthcare?
Concepts and Principles of machine learning in healthcare part 1
Concepts and Principles of machine learning in healthcare part 2
Evaluation and Metrics for machine learning in healthcare
So grateful for this learning journey with the prestigious Stanford!
This was a great course, the presenters really gave a clear view about the differences which could happen when working with health related data set. Very well done,
Interesting and well crafted, it is mostly at an introductory level, but accurate and with many details regarding how to apply ML to healthcare. Worth to follow.
An excellent course for professionals with healthcare background, specially for those who want to test the water before diving deep into AI in Healthcare.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed industries around the world, and has the potential to radically alter the field of healthcare. Imagine being able to analyze data on patient visits to the clinic, medications prescribed, lab tests, and procedures performed, as well as data outside the health system -- such as social media, purchases made using credit cards, census records, Internet search activity logs that contain valuable health information, and you’ll get a sense of how AI could transform patient care and diagnoses.
