AJ
Sep 8, 2020
Amazing course teaching the innumerous opportunities in the healthcare sector and the application of AI in the same. Beautifully drafted course with intriguing tutorials and exercises.
LA
Apr 1, 2021
This was a great course, the presenters really gave a clear view about the differences which could happen when working with health related data set. Very well done,
By Jun W T•
Sep 26, 2020
Matthew and Serena are a great pair to teach the basics of Machine Learning. As a total beginner, this was well-paced and helped me to gain knowledge about the topic. Truly one of the best courses I've taken so far.
By Luigi S•
Sep 27, 2020
Interesting and well crafted, it is mostly at an introductory level, but accurate and with many details regarding how to apply ML to healthcare. Worth to follow.
By sathiakar c•
Nov 5, 2020
absolutely delightful course and you can really tell that it was a labour of love for the course presenters. Incredible how they were able to give a working knowledge of the various complex machine learning tools without going into the maths, which I as a doctor would not have understood anyway. Much appreciated!!!! But a good handle on statistics is probably needed which thankfully i possess
By Arihant J•
Sep 9, 2020
By Erik R•
Oct 5, 2020
Best course I could find on this topic, really a must for those willing to learn more about the basic principles of ML in healthcare and radiology
By Tajan K•
Dec 15, 2020
Excellent course in Machine Learning for Healthcare! The instructors made the course fun, while going into various topics in depth. They covered topics such as the techniques and methods used in ML, with a view to building practical applications. They also described the pros, cons, limitations and risks of each technique. They discussed the optimization techniques for achieving better results. The other part that I enjoyed was that they brought up such topics about the team composition, and how critical it is to building a model that is more accurate in prediction, as well as the importance of ethics in AI. Thoroughly enjoyed the course.
By Muhammad K M•
Oct 8, 2020
An excellent course for professionals with healthcare background, specially for those who want to test the water before diving deep into AI in Healthcare.
By Derek E•
Nov 8, 2020
Not really a course for beginners looking to understand ML. Overall, the course provides a good overview of ML in healthcare, but when it comes to actually explaining ML, it is more of a quick review. Lectures have far too much unexplained jargon and tend to talk around or gloss over key concepts. Lectures in weeks 2-4 were oddly repetitive and lacked a logical step by step flow. Instructors also read the script too fast at times. If they slowed down, spent an extra minute or two to explain the underlying ideas, it would have made a big difference. Correcting errors in the slides and providing more coursework would help too. For beginners looking for better non-technical explanations of AI/ML I'd highly recommend looking up Professors Andrew Ng and Melanie Mitchell.
By Ionuț-Amin P•
Jan 9, 2021
What I liked the most about this course is the sheer enthuziasm of the instructors. They definitely enjoy what they are doing and you can feel how much they tried to develop this course in order to spread the knowledge.
This course gives you a basic understanding of machine learning and is of tremeandous help for beginners, and also for domain expers that seek to broaden their view about real world applications (mainly in Healthcare).
The course is not very technical, and since it doesn't get into much details, some high-tier concepts might be harder to understand or remember if you have no prior experience to the field.
Summing up, this is a wonderful course that I highly recommend to anybody looking to start their journey in machine learning!
By Yi S•
Dec 31, 2020
It would be amazing to go one level deeper on the sample/emerging/leading architectures using cases to illustrate how each concept works. However please take this piece of advice with a grain of salt as I am not a computer major thus lacking basic understanding of most concepts. I am immensely interested in how machine learning has been, is being, should be, can be applied to healthcare for value creation.
Excellent materials. Thank you.
By Hmei D•
Nov 13, 2020
Excellent course with comprehensive fundamentals of machine learning in the healthcare field by instructor Matthew and Serena. It is very informative and all documents are well organized. It is my great honor and pleasure to take the course and learn all machine learning applications in healthcare. Thank instructors for the wonderful teaching. Would recommend it to others.
By Judith L•
May 27, 2021
As a healthcare professional, Machine Learning always seemed like unchartered territory that was inaccessible and difficult to understand. This was an excellent course that brought me through the ABCs of Machine Learning and equipped me with the language to consider more possibilities in healthcare innovation, beyond what I know. Thank you!
By Victor A•
Mar 15, 2021
Great course teaching concepts timely for the period we're currently in. It establishes a foundational basis for Machine Learning professionals and Healthcare experts to find a common ground as to the 'what', 'how', 'why', 'where', and 'when' questions regarding AI integration with healthcare.
By Susie S•
Mar 30, 2021
Excellent course. Provided the perfect foundation of knowledge for working in academic research and healthcare. The course organization, short video format and clean graphics all make the content very digestible. Both instructors were fantastic.
By Rizki I A•
Feb 2, 2021
This course really great! They teach me from basic and for me, who doesn't know anything about machine learning, this course is easy to understand and to follow. It gives me new insight in the machine learning field, especially in healthcare.
By Philipe R L•
Nov 19, 2020
This course is great. Awesome teachers, and with incredible diction. The lessons were fluid, with a step-by-step information presentation.
COURSERA is an amazing web platform for dissiminating information and knowledge worldwide.
By Lesaffre A•
Apr 1, 2021
By Gain M•
Nov 12, 2020
Completing this course has given me a solid foundation and confidence to engage at a deeper level with AIML in health, both as a student and exponent thereof.
By Daria B•
Jan 2, 2021
Top quality teaching from Matthew and Serena, thank you! Engaging throughout the whole 7 weeks, best if you have some previous knowledge in ML.
By Konstantin K•
Feb 6, 2021
The course was inspiring and useful for a future career! Congratulations to Professor Matthew Lungren and Assistant Professor Serena Yeung! :)
By Steven R•
Oct 9, 2020
Outstanding teaching and pacing by both professors and an excellent generalized instruction of ML for healthcare.
By Brenton K•
Apr 28, 2021
I LEARNT A LOT IN A SHORT SPACE OF TIME. THANK YOU TO THE TEACHERS
By Dimosthenis D G•
May 17, 2021
Great course!
By Murugesh N•
Jan 2, 2021
Good course but the language needs to be simpler. Sometimes simple facts are complicated with the use of high pedigree words that don't really add much to conveying the overall message.
By hani j•
Oct 5, 2021
it is a really good course for learning ML but some of the videos are a bit hard to fully understand