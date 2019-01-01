Dr. Lungren is the Co-Director of the Stanford Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine and Imaging and Medical School Faculty in the Department of Radiology at Stanford University Medical Center. Dr. Lungren’s NIH and NSF funded research is in the field of AI and deep learning in medical imaging, precision medicine, and predictive health outcomes. His work has been featured in national news outlets such as NPR, Vice News, Scientific American and he regularly speaks at national and international scientific meetings on the topic of AI in healthcare.