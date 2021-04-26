AZ
Dec 16, 2020
Getting AI specialization Stanford University is very amazing and effective to start your AI careers. Thank you for all Stanford university lecturers, Thank you Coursera for everything !
MC
Jun 20, 2021
Amazing experience, such in depth learning to understand how to approach data problems in healthcare settings and where they can actually be of benefit.
By Siang-Hiong G•
Apr 26, 2021
A good and thorough introduction to this exciting field which is full of unrealised potential for healthcare and medicine. For busy clinicians like me, I found the online, learn-at-your-own pace model very helpful and convenient, and well worth the affordable price. Most importantly, you DO NOT need to learn about coding or python. But I would advise you follow up on the recommended readings prescribed at the end of each week's talk. Of course, there is a bias towards American healthcare in Module 1, but this makes for interesting reading and an appreciation of the weaknesses and strengths of US health system. I only hope that regular updates on Machine Learning could be provided every 2 years or so to past participants, similarly online, as this field is ever-evolving and changing. I would not mind paying for it.
By Jun W T•
Oct 17, 2020
If you are still not too familiar with the concepts learnt, this is a good chance to recap what was learnt that is mostly focused on Courses 3 and 4. Doing this course will help reinforce your learning.
By Elizabeth M•
Jan 2, 2022
Thank you very much now I can also code having acknowledge of everything that is important. Greetings from Peru :)
By Hmei D•
Dec 11, 2020
Really enjoy the Capstone projects with wonderful peer-reviewing. Would recommend.
By Philip L•
Oct 13, 2020
Interesting case study of the current COVID data in building AI models around them. I took the first version of the class and it has a few rough edges (grading mistakes, odd questions, missing instructions, data formatting). Even with the rough spots, the class was a thought provoking experience that required the background of the courses provided, but it also required some outside AI education and experience to come up with answers. Although I have some differences in the approach chosen by the instructors on some topics such as bias, the material is invaluable.
By Olabode A•
Aug 22, 2021
I learned a lot in this course. The AI in Healthcare specialization covers diverse topics with a very deep introduction to Machine Learning, Deep learning, and better still AI. I really want to say thank you to all the Stanford university lecturers, and thank you Coursera for everything and wonderful for a well-done job.
By Elizabeth G•
Oct 23, 2020
Excellent instructors! The course provided a solid foundation with broad coverage of the topic of AI in Healthcare. It was appropriate for both medical clinicians and AI developers to enable them to come together with understanding to better develop and implement valuable AI tools for future improvement of healthcare.
By Amer Z•
Dec 17, 2020
By Mariam C•
Jun 21, 2021
By akshay s•
Aug 20, 2021
Very well structured course. Easy to understand for those without a backgraoud of bioinformatics. And of course great mentors
By Kiran S•
Jul 18, 2021
I really enjoyed this course as it was applied learning of all I learned during the previous courses of the specialization.
By Arvind B•
Nov 25, 2020
The quality of peer review exercises was good and the content of the reading material was well understood
By Gangadhar S•
Feb 5, 2021
The course covers diverse topics and need very deep knowledge of Machine Learning and AI
By Kushal A S•
Oct 17, 2020
Nicely Framed and Executed in a simple language so anyone can catch up earliest.
By Sayali K•
Nov 22, 2021
An excellent course to venture into the field of 'AI in medicine'.
By vincent y•
Nov 25, 2020
Stanford lives up to their reputation of doing good course work.
By Kabakov B•
Oct 11, 2020
There are 9 peer review tasks, but they are not obligate ;)
By blue a•
Dec 29, 2020
Great program and excellent learning platform!
By Atul P•
May 7, 2021
Great team !!
By Lars W•
Nov 17, 2020
Some technical issues with the quizzes and assignments (ie one assignment had no question, just an answer). Some fellow students cheated by copy-pasting in the correct answer after evaluating peers. Still, I liked that you had difficult in-depth questions even though we haven't done any ML projects or hands on coding.
By John J•
Oct 24, 2020
A great summary pulling together the material taught in the previous 4 courses. Easy and straightforward to go through. There are a few items in the course that need to be cleaned up, like duplicate quiz questions with conflicting "correct" answers, and opening up the discussion forums.
By Joshua A C•
Oct 15, 2020
I would have liked to see more hands on with users actually writing code in a notebook. The quizzes need to be verified because some answers may not be correct.
By Freddy F•
Oct 9, 2021
Great real world exercises in order to apply knowledges of the other courses. Some questions required clinical background.
By Claudia K•
Oct 12, 2020
Good overview for AI in Healthcare but more reading and OTJ training will needed.
By Shreyas K•
May 21, 2021
Course is very good. But I am very annoyed with the project system involved. While I am typing anything, the autosave function undoes all the changes that I made. It took me 10 to 12 tries sometimes to write a single sentence