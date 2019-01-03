The goal of this course is to understand the foundations of Big Data and the data that is being generated in the health domain and how the use of technology would help to integrate and exploit all those data to extract meaningful information that can be later used in different sectors of the health domain from physicians to management, from patients to caregivers, etc.
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction
1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min)
1 hour to complete
Challenges in unstructured data in health domain
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min)
1 hour to complete
NLP in medical domain
1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min)
1 hour to complete
Medical Image Analysis
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 50 min)
TOP REVIEWS FROM FOUNDATIONS OF MINING NON-STRUCTURED MEDICAL DATA
by MMJan 3, 2019
Good course of initial and high level understanding of basic concepts
by DHJan 30, 2019
Fascinating information- really improved my knowledge of the tools that are available in the clinical data space.
