Northeastern University
Machine Learning in Healthcare: Fundamentals & Applications
Northeastern University

Machine Learning in Healthcare: Fundamentals & Applications

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Sonya Makhni
Paul Cerrato

Instructors: Sonya Makhni

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
18 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

23 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, we’ll start demystifying the terminology. We’ll begin by exploring the differences between AI, machine learning and deep learning. You’ll also gain hands-on experience in planning your own AI algorithm development, and learn what goes into preparing and constructing datasets for research questions.

What's included

8 videos7 readings5 quizzes1 peer review2 discussion prompts

In this module, we’ll take a deep dive into several sophisticated AI modeling techniques, including random forest modeling, gradient boosting, clustering and neural networks.

What's included

6 videos8 readings7 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In this module, you’ll dive deeper into the nitty gritty of how AI algorithms are trained and validated, and examine how they compare to clinicians in the field.

What's included

6 videos5 readings7 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In this module, we’ll explore why so many potentially useful algorithms are not being implemented by healthcare providers. That critique will explore the black box dilemma, and the challenges involved in developing accurate and equitable data sets. That means examining the many ways in which algorithms can discriminate against various marginalized segments of the population.

What's included

7 videos6 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Instructors

Sonya Makhni
Northeastern University
1 Course620 learners

Offered by

Northeastern University

Recommended if you're interested in Research

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Research? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions