Ernestina Menasalvas

Professor

Bio

Professor at the Department of Computer Systems Languages and Sw Engeneering, Faculty of Computer Science of Universidad Politecnica de Madrid (UPM). Her subject area is Data Mining. She studied Computer Science and she has a PhD in Computer Science. She is nowadays member of MIDAS “Data Mining and data simulation group” at the Center of Biotechnology in UPM and data bases and data mining professor at UPM. Her research activities are on various aspects of data mining project development and in the last years her research is focused on data mining on the medical field. She has participated in different research and development project related to data integration and mining on mobile devices. She has published three international books on web mining (edited by Springer in 2003, 2004 and 2009 respectively) and many international journals including Data and Knowledge Engineering Journal, Information Sciences, Expert Systems with applications, Journal of Medical Systems and International Journal of Intelligent Data Analysis.

Foundations of mining non-structured medical data

