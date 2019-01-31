Chevron Left
The goal of this course is to understand the foundations of Big Data and the data that is being generated in the health domain and how the use of technology would help to integrate and exploit all those data to extract meaningful information that can be later used in different sectors of the health domain from physicians to management, from patients to caregivers, etc. The course offers a high-level perspective of the importance of the medical context within the European context, the types of data that are managed in the health (clinical) context, the challenges to be addressed in the mining of unstructured medical data (text and image) as well as the opportunities from the analytical point of view with an introduction to the basics of data analytics field....

By David H

Jan 31, 2019

Fascinating information- really improved my knowledge of the tools that are available in the clinical data space.

By Dinesh K R

Jun 23, 2021

Good Content. Thanks

By m v

Jul 15, 2020

Thank you professors

By Jenny

Nov 11, 2019

great introduction to data mining. I have been looking for a course that does not require too much background for quite some time and this one was just the right degree of complexity. I now feel confident that I have a solid foundation to build on.

By Prachiti P

Apr 28, 2020

Contents very well covered.but I found answer of 2-3 question of quiz was wrong even though it was correct.I have added that questions in discussion forum as well. Otherwise it was happy learning with all instructors.thank you for this course.

By Manish

Jan 4, 2019

Good course of initial and high level understanding of basic concepts

By BINDU V

May 18, 2020

Provided an introduction to datamining

By Novi A

Nov 9, 2019

Language barrier.

By Fakir M P

Dec 2, 2021

b​efore starting this course , learn basics of machine learning alogorithms and data pre-pocessing basics

