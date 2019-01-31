By David H•
Jan 31, 2019
Fascinating information- really improved my knowledge of the tools that are available in the clinical data space.
By Dinesh K R•
Jun 23, 2021
Good Content. Thanks
By m v•
Jul 15, 2020
Thank you professors
By Jenny•
Nov 11, 2019
great introduction to data mining. I have been looking for a course that does not require too much background for quite some time and this one was just the right degree of complexity. I now feel confident that I have a solid foundation to build on.
By Prachiti P•
Apr 28, 2020
Contents very well covered.but I found answer of 2-3 question of quiz was wrong even though it was correct.I have added that questions in discussion forum as well. Otherwise it was happy learning with all instructors.thank you for this course.
By Manish•
Jan 4, 2019
Good course of initial and high level understanding of basic concepts
By BINDU V•
May 18, 2020
Provided an introduction to datamining
By Novi A•
Nov 9, 2019
Language barrier.
By Fakir M P•
Dec 2, 2021
before starting this course , learn basics of machine learning alogorithms and data pre-pocessing basics