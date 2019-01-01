Alejandro started his career in 2008 when he moved from the lovely Oviedo, Asturias, to Madrid with the idea of just “work one year in the university while doing the master”. The reality finally is that research really captivated him and he made research his “style of life”, making him stay in Madrid until now. Several times he feared that this this was a bad decision.. being involved in science nowadays is something hard, bad paid, and unstable. But.. there is no turning back! Alejandro is now a professor in the Computer Languages and Systems and Software Engineering at the Technical University of Madrid in Spain.