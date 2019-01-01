Profile

Consuelo Gonzalo-Martín

Prof.

Bio

Consuelo Gonzalo Martín received the B.A degree from the Salamanca University and the Ph.D from the Complutense University of Madrid, both in Physics, in 1986 and 1989 respectively. Since 1993 Assistant Professor at the Department of Architecture and Technology of Computers in the Computer School (Universidad Politécnica de Madrid). Her main research areas are image processing, based on pixels and objects, and artificial neural networks for application in Remote Sensing, Medical Images and Face Recognition. In particular, she has worked in the development of different algorithms for optical image fusion and ART and SOM artificial neural networks. Since September 2012, she is member of the MIDAS (Data Mining and Simulation) research group at the Center for Biomedical Technology of the UPM, where she is involved in research&development projects for text and image mining in the health care domain. As a result of her research she has directed more than 12 financed research projects and participated in around 15 more; coauthor of 25 international journal publications, most of them with high impact factor in the Remote Sensing area as the International Journal of Remote Sensing or the Canadian Journal of Remote Sensing between others and has participated 40 international congresses.

Courses

Foundations of mining non-structured medical data

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder