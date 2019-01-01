Consuelo Gonzalo Martín received the B.A degree from the Salamanca University and the Ph.D from the Complutense University of Madrid, both in Physics, in 1986 and 1989 respectively. Since 1993 Assistant Professor at the Department of Architecture and Technology of Computers in the Computer School (Universidad Politécnica de Madrid). Her main research areas are image processing, based on pixels and objects, and artificial neural networks for application in Remote Sensing, Medical Images and Face Recognition. In particular, she has worked in the development of different algorithms for optical image fusion and ART and SOM artificial neural networks. Since September 2012, she is member of the MIDAS (Data Mining and Simulation) research group at the Center for Biomedical Technology of the UPM, where she is involved in research&development projects for text and image mining in the health care domain. As a result of her research she has directed more than 12 financed research projects and participated in around 15 more; coauthor of 25 international journal publications, most of them with high impact factor in the Remote Sensing area as the International Journal of Remote Sensing or the Canadian Journal of Remote Sensing between others and has participated 40 international congresses.