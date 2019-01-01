Dr Hernandez-Boussard, PhD, MPH, MS is an Associate Professor of Medicine (Biomedical Informatics) of Biomedical Data Sciences, and of Surgery at Stanford University. She is a bioinformatician and health services research. A key focus of her research is to apply novel methods to large clinical datasets to better understand and improve healthcare delivery. Over the past decade, she has utilized electronic medical records and other high-volume digital data to accurately and efficiently monitor, measure, and predict healthcare outcomes using machine learning and deep learning techniques. Through this developed infrastructure, her team captures multi-modal data sources and transforms these diverse data to knowledge and integrates them into clinical workflows to advance healthcare delivery. She is the Chairperson of the National Advisory Council for the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and Directory of Faculty Development in Biomedical Informatics. Professor Hernandez-Boussard received her Ph.D. in Computational Biology from Lyon University, her Masters’ in Public Health (Chronic Disease Epidemiology) from Yale University, and her Maters’ in Science (Health Services Research) from Stanford University.