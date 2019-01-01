Profile

Tina Hernandez-Boussard

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dr Hernandez-Boussard, PhD, MPH, MS is an Associate Professor of Medicine (Biomedical Informatics) of Biomedical Data Sciences, and of Surgery at Stanford University. She is a bioinformatician and health services research. A key focus of her research is to apply novel methods to large clinical datasets to better understand and improve healthcare delivery. Over the past decade, she has utilized electronic medical records and other high-volume digital data to accurately and efficiently monitor, measure, and predict healthcare outcomes using machine learning and deep learning techniques. Through this developed infrastructure, her team captures multi-modal data sources and transforms these diverse data to knowledge and integrates them into clinical workflows to advance healthcare delivery. She is the Chairperson of the National Advisory Council for the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and Directory of Faculty Development in Biomedical Informatics. Professor Hernandez-Boussard received her Ph.D. in Computational Biology from Lyon University, her Masters’ in Public Health (Chronic Disease Epidemiology) from Yale University, and her Maters’ in Science (Health Services Research) from Stanford University.

    Courses

    AI in Healthcare Capstone

    Evaluations of AI Applications in Healthcare

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder