MM
May 10, 2021
I found this course so useful for me. If you're someone new to the industry or already working and want to make an impact with your business or technical skills this course will be the first step.
JJ
Sep 1, 2020
Very informative, detailed and clear. I learn some new things about billing and the hospital system. A good refresher course to tell where we are with AI and where we need to go for our patients.
By Benjamin V•
Oct 7, 2020
While an introductory course, most if not all of the information provided is commonly found in newspapers and discussion forums on healthcare and AI. Nothing that informative or groundbreaking given the course had a cost.
By Guangyu D•
Aug 13, 2021
This course is almost completely irrelevant to AI. A waste of time to learn it
By xin s•
Nov 7, 2020
Even though I have been working in healthcare technology company for almost 10 years now, it covers a lot of stuff I didn't know before. The class is really interesting, and it empowers me to keep going. I would really recommend this class to anyone who wants to learn healthcare.
By Moiz F•
May 10, 2021
By jamie j•
Sep 2, 2020
By Krishna B S•
Aug 24, 2020
An excellent course for getting a comprehensive knowledge about vital components of US (and global) healthcare system, challenges and opportunities through AI and HC data. Many thanks!
By Steve D•
Aug 28, 2020
Great overview of the healthcare system with very relevant examples of AI application across all the stakeholders (providers, payers, etc.) and many different use cases.
By Andrés F M Z•
Jan 23, 2021
This course gives a broad but detailed overview of how the healthcare system in the United States works, covering topics such as prescription drugs, models of payment, intermediaries, and providers. I found very useful the first modules to understand the challenges that the healthcare system is facing today, and how AI can help society improve care. The course covers the main ethical challenges that the implementation of AI models or solutions have.
By Kiana H•
Jan 5, 2022
The course does an amazing job of explaining so many technical concepts in very relatable and easy to understand ways. My confidence in my level of knowledge of the healthcare industry has increased meaningfully with this introductory course. I highly recommend it to everyone, even if to better understand how health plan products are structured and what the implications are of the different options.
By Cristiano M F•
Nov 17, 2020
Nicely done. Laurence Baker does a fine job of providing a thoughtful and comprehensive overview of the healthcare industry all the while acknowledging the areas that would be "interesting to dive deeper into" but that are outside of the scope of this course. This way one is provided with all the important elements and has the chance to independently explore some of these further.
By Gabriel B•
Feb 27, 2021
Excellent overview of the US Healthcare systems with an emphasis on practical and ethical considerations of health activities and the data they generate. I'm a practicing pediatrician and there was much in this course that I did not know. Kudos to the lecturers for keeping the right tone and level of content for an introductory course. Highly recommended!
By Ozzie E P•
Nov 21, 2020
Excellent course, particularly for non-medical professionals working in and researching related fields. Provides a thorough overview of the healthcare system, its components, members, and roles. Solid information on ethical issues surrounding healthcare and artificial intelligence.
By Lesaffre A•
Mar 10, 2021
A very good introduction to the health care system, mainly access i=on US but applicable in many places. The lecturers know their topic very very well. A great course if as me you know nothing about the mechanisms of payment and how health care is provided in a country.
By Atul P•
May 1, 2021
really great content. leaned a lot . thanks.
Week 2 - Physicians, Physician Practices, and Physician Payment
week 3 - Hospitals, Other Provider Organizations, and Related Payment Systems
week 4 - Intermediaries, Health Insurance Plans, and Health Care Financing
By Emmanuel K G•
Nov 21, 2020
Very insightful and offers a great understanding to beginners and non-health professionals. I greatly recommend this course to anyone who is interested to know more about healthcare deliver, payment systems, the intermediary players, etc
By Bruno K•
Feb 28, 2021
It is a pretty good course for those who does not know the mainly participants and institutions that are part of U.S healthcare system. It is a good place to start even for those who purse the knowledge to Healthcare systems in general.
By Chetan D•
Dec 20, 2020
Excellent overview of the US Healthcare system, players involved, complexities and challenges. Even for someone like me whose profession is to sell into those US Healthcare players, I found the course to be very useful and informative.
By Andrew R•
Oct 1, 2020
This is a wonderful survey of US healthcare - would have loved to have had it when I first started out. Not rigorous in terms of assessment - but very good information. Download the week 7 full study guide and you have it all.
By Philip L•
Oct 13, 2020
Good course to get the terminology under your belt. You will understand how the money flows, and how outcomes are measured. I got a ton of value from the class and recommend it highly.
By Amna J•
Jun 9, 2021
This course was on point with the direct information, no fluff, and good quiz evals to understand the concept of the information being presented. I will def recommend this to my peers
By Alanna D•
Feb 1, 2021
For a Canadian healthcare worker who is not familiar with US healthcare or terminology this course was very beneficial. Course layout was organized. Highly recommended.
By blue a•
Dec 20, 2020
Outstanding course content and operating platform! Tremendous learning provided by the outstanding and world-class Stanford faculty! Thanks Stanford, very well done!
By Seungwan H•
May 25, 2021
The course got me a chance to learn how hospitality systems operate in the real world. Professors are great and made lectures straightforward. Thank you.
By Andrea C•
Apr 16, 2021
This course was the best first step towards learning how AI can be successfully implemented in healthcare! Looking forward to beginning the next course!
By Omar A•
Mar 31, 2021
A good overview of the major players and structures of the US healthcare system. The lecturers have a good cadence and the content is well thought out.