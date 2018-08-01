An increasing volume of data is becoming available in biomedicine and healthcare, from genomic data, to electronic patient records and data collected by wearable devices. Recent advances in data science are transforming the life sciences, leading to precision medicine and stratified healthcare.
Data Science in Stratified Healthcare and Precision Medicine
The University of Edinburgh
What you will learn from this course
Welcome to the Course
Join us this week to find out how the course works and to try your hand at programming in Python!
WELCOME TO WEEK 2
This week you will be introduced to Sequence Processing and Medical Image Analysis. Explore the course materials to find out about recent advances in these areas and how they contribute to Precision Medicine!
WELCOME TO WEEK 3
This week you will learn about Probabilistic and Network Modelling, and how they are applied to biomedicine. You will also be introduced to Machine Learning and explore the opportunities it brings to the medical field.
WELCOME TO WEEK 4
This week you will discover how clinical notes and other free-form text can be analysed with the use of Natural Language Processing techniques. You will also find out how Process Modelling can help us understand, stratify and improve healthcare processes.
Very insight full and packs quite the punch in terms of content
Excellent introduction to use of data science in healthcare with hands-on training in machine learning and NLP. Great course.
Well structure and very informative course. Covers most of the basics for data science in health care. Loved It.
The course open a wide understanding over the use of Data science in Healthcare. This course is just for basic understanding. More you practice more you get.
