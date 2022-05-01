This course is intended for persons involved in machine learning who are interested in medical applications, or vice versa, medical professionals who are interested in the methods modern computer science has to offer to their field. We will cover health data analysis, different types of neural networks, as well as training and application of neural networks applied on real-world medical scenarios.
This course is part of the Deep Learning for Healthcare Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
We recommend a solid foundation in one of the fields adjacent to the topic of the course, such as Computer Science, Machine Learning, Medicine.
What you will learn
Machine Learning, Health Data Processing
Skills you will gain
- Graphs
- Unsupervised Learning
- Autoencoder
- Deep Learning
We recommend a solid foundation in one of the fields adjacent to the topic of the course, such as Computer Science, Machine Learning, Medicine.
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1 - Introduction
In the introduction we will introduce the topic of the course and present the background information.
Week 2 - Health Data
Health Data are generated in many different categories of medical services. We'll take a closer look at these, and what this means for Health Data standards.
Week 3 - Machine Learning Basics
The topic of this week is Machine Learning. We'll look at
Week 4 - Deep Neural Networks (DNN)
About the Deep Learning for Healthcare Specialization
This specialization is intended for persons involved in machine learning who are interested in medical applications, or vice versa, medical professionals who are interested in the methods modern computer science has to offer to their field. We will cover health data analysis, different types of neural networks, as well as training and application of neural networks applied on real-world medical scenarios.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.