Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Deep Learning for Healthcare Specialization
Advanced Level

We recommend a solid foundation in one of the fields adjacent to the topic of the course, such as Computer Science, Machine Learning, Medicine.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Graphs
  • Unsupervised Learning
  • Autoencoder
  • Deep Learning
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Week 1 - Embedding

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Week 2 - Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN)

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Week 3 - Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN)

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4 - Autoencoders

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Deep Learning for Healthcare Specialization

Deep Learning for Healthcare

