- Big Data
- Machine Learning
- Deep Learning
- Health Care
- Graphs
- Unsupervised Learning
- Autoencoder
Deep Learning for Healthcare Specialization
Neural Networks in Applied Medicine. Learn the latest cutting-edge methods in Deep Learning for Medical Applications
What you will learn
Machine Learning, Health Data Processing
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will be able to apply the theoretical concepts in autograded programming assignments that use training data we provide for use with different types of neural networking algorithms. The technology used is (among others) Jupyter Notebooks / PyTorch.
Programming experience in Python recommended, as well as knowledge of fundamentals in Machine Learning
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
Health Data Science Foundation
This course is intended for persons involved in machine learning who are interested in medical applications, or vice versa, medical professionals who are interested in the methods modern computer science has to offer to their field. We will cover health data analysis, different types of neural networks, as well as training and application of neural networks applied on real-world medical scenarios.
Deep Learning Methods for Healthcare
This course covers deep learning (DL) methods, healthcare data and applications using DL methods. The courses include activities such as video lectures, self guided programming labs, homework assignments (both written and programming), and a large project.
Advanced Deep Learning Methods for Healthcare
This course covers deep learning (DL) methods, healthcare data and applications using DL methods. The courses include activities such as video lectures, self guided programming labs, homework assignments (both written and programming), and a large project.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
