Jimeng Sun is a Professor at Computer Science Department of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). Before UIUC he was an Associate Professor of College of Computing at Georgia Institute of Technology. Prior to Georgia Tech, he was a researcher at IBM TJ Watson Research Center. His research focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare. For example, the core topics include 1) Deep learning for drug discovery, 2) Clinical trial optimization, 3) Computational phenotyping, 4) Clinical predictive modeling, 5) Treatment recommendation and 6) Health monitoring. Jimeng was recognized as the Top 100 AI Leaders in Drug Discovery and Advanced Healthcare. He published over 120 papers and filed over 20 patents (5 granted). He has received SDM/IBM early career research award 2017, ICDM best research paper award in 2008, SDM best research paper award in 2007, and KDD Dissertation runner-up award in 2008. Dr. Sun received B.S. and M.Phil. in Computer Science from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2002 and 2003, PhD in Computer Science from Carnegie Mellon University in 2007 advised by Christos Faloutsos.