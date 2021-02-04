Chevron Left
An increasing volume of data is becoming available in biomedicine and healthcare, from genomic data, to electronic patient records and data collected by wearable devices. Recent advances in data science are transforming the life sciences, leading to precision medicine and stratified healthcare. In this course, you will learn about some of the different types of data and computational methods involved in stratified healthcare and precision medicine. You will have a hands-on experience of working with such data. And you will learn from leaders in the field about successful case studies. Topics include: (i) Sequence Processing, (ii) Image Analysis, (iii) Network Modelling, (iv) Probabilistic Modelling, (v) Machine Learning, (vi) Natural Language Processing, (vii) Process Modelling and (viii) Graph Data. Watch the course promo video here: http://edin.ac/2pn350P...

SW

Jun 7, 2018

Great course, really well designed and well produced and I feel like I've learned a lot! The coding was a bit of a shock to the system but it was nice and challenging. Thank you to the team!

NC

Nov 2, 2020

This is the first course I have ever done on course. I enjoyed the course thought out the weeks, Highly recommended if anyone is interested in stratified healthcare and precision medicine.

By Anna S

Feb 4, 2021

I enjoyed the course mostly in the beginning (week 2 and 3), less in the end. Coming from a DS background, I was expecting a deeper context on medical data. For instance, I would have preferred to have examples with actual medical data, rather than out-of-context examples (e.g. how to make a moussaka dish). I understand that this is so that everyone can follow but since the course is rated as "intermediate" rather than "beginner" I was expecting it to be totally referring to medical data. I also had an issue with the quizzes - in any browser I tried (IE, mozilla, Microsoft Edge) the radio-buttons were not aligned with the actual choices, there were a lot of empty lines in between. Thanks for the course.

By Joao C

Jun 4, 2018

Congratulations for the course, it is very well structured, approaching very interesting topics of Data Science in a very practical way, enabling to learn and to try with interesting examples.

I really enjoyed this learning experience.

By Engin K

Apr 24, 2020

The course includes a super brief explanation about topics so it doesn't help to understand any topic. If you want to learn just names and a little info, then it may be ok.

By SIJU J

Sep 1, 2018

One of the great course I have ever done through coursera! Thank you to Dr.Wong and Dr.Areti for their great contribution!

By Khyati D A

Jun 27, 2019

A very knowledgeable course that gives insight into the upcoming advances in healthcare with the help of data science.

By Brandon

May 5, 2020

I find this course to very beneficial for this looking to emerge in data science applications in stratified health care. This ia a nice gentle introduction.

The reason for four stars:

Final preview assignment is needed to finish the course. It seems that not to many people get their assignments reviewed. Mine included. One was over 21 months old (hope my review finally got them the certification. There needs to be a better matching system.

By Jonathan G

May 5, 2018

the assignment was totally confusing. The final project had nothing to do with what was being covered in the course.

By David B

Dec 4, 2018

The course "Data Science in Stratified Healthcare and Precision Medicine" was excellent. The course content consisted of lectures, tutorials and case studies. The case studies provided fantastic insights into data science and precision medicine. The course was run by Dr Areti Manataki and Dr Frances Wong. The lectures were very well presented and very informative. The tutorials were excellent and based around using python for data science tasks such as NLP and imaging manipulation. The course was finished off by a peer graded assessment.

Overall, I found the course to be very informative and well structured. I would highly recommend for anyone interested in data science and the application of data science in precision medicine.

By Dr S K

Dec 20, 2018

This course is really good and it brings together medical concepts and data science. I would like to see more such courses and even a specialisation series of medical research, precision medicine and data science for medical professionals that want to work on data science.

By Sanjog S

Sep 23, 2018

Course introduces a varieties of Data Analytics methods and machine learning approaches for working with the stratified Healthcare data. I would recommend this course to those who are thinking about making their carrier in Data Science specially in Healthcare Business!

By Ngo Y C

Nov 3, 2020

This is the first course I have ever done on course. I enjoyed the course thought out the weeks, Highly recommended if anyone is interested in stratified healthcare and precision medicine.

By Thierno K

May 27, 2020

I finally finished this course, it was great, a very important course where i learned many things in data science using python. A lot of knowledge in the area of Healthcare, extracting MRI images, Using NLP in Healthcare data which is a very challenging in the area of Precision Medicine. I encourage anyone to take this course specially those interested in python. Only python programming language is not important, but what do you do with Python, how can you use python for some area of knowledge, this course will give you a big opportunity to challenge for that.

By VARSHINY G

Dec 16, 2020

A wonderful course that can be taken to cherish the essence of SCIENCE in Data Science on the view of Healthcare and Precision medicine. I convey my gratitude to the course instructors for preaching the techniques with full enthusiasm. Learnt so many valuable things pertaining to Data Science, coding, Bioinformatics and Molecular Biology. THANK YOU TEAM!!!!

By James P

Oct 15, 2020

Great course. Really worth it. I liked that within the first 15 minutes we were using Python. Great to combine the practical and theoretical sides of it. It would be great to include a few more real examples of the different approaches in action. Perhaps a link to a great open access paper?

By Suhnylla K

May 14, 2020

The course was briliantly organized! Great oversight, and thoughtful consideration in the course structure made the learning experience simple, and yet so rich at the same time! Dr Areti and Dr Francis did justice to the programme - well done!

By khaingsu t

Apr 18, 2019

It is very clear in explanation and easy to understand.

It offers not only theoretical explanation but also practical programming and assignments.

Even for me, who is fresher to Python and data analysis, i can catch up pretty well.

Thanks a lot

By Mahmoud G F

Mar 28, 2020

powerful course for illustrating the different aspects and fields of medical data science , if you are interested in data science field and want to about the specialization application in healthcare , I strongly recommend this course .

By Hellen

Sep 21, 2020

Overall this is a nice course. Instructors explained clearly but somehow it was too fast. Every topic is disscused in general not in detail. Programming and peer-review assignment help for deeper understanding about chosen topics.

By Georgina C

Oct 9, 2020

It gives an overview of the main topics for precision medicine and stratified healthcare. As a biomedical engineer I really recommend this course if you want to learn what are the main topics of these two fields.

By Steph W

Jun 8, 2018

Great course, really well designed and well produced and I feel like I've learned a lot! The coding was a bit of a shock to the system but it was nice and challenging. Thank you to the team!

By Suhas S

Mar 12, 2020

This is one of the excellent courses attended by me from Coursera. I am not from medical/healthcare background but got very good information about this domain.

Thank you Team

By Sandeep K

Dec 27, 2019

good introduction to data sciences from a healthcare perspective

i particularly enjoyed the intro to coding and machine learning,

both instructors were excellent

By Neelkant N

Apr 11, 2020

The course open a wide understanding over the use of Data science in Healthcare. This course is just for basic understanding. More you practice more you get.

By Sushma p

Oct 31, 2019

An excellent introduction to Data Science in healthcare!

Overall, this course was very knowledgeable, interactive, challenging and fun!

Thank you Coursera!

By Kaspar K

Dec 14, 2020

It was easy to follow, tasks were interesting yet understandable and pace was okay. I am now interested in continuing my development in this area.

