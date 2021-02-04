SW
Jun 7, 2018
Great course, really well designed and well produced and I feel like I've learned a lot! The coding was a bit of a shock to the system but it was nice and challenging. Thank you to the team!
NC
Nov 2, 2020
This is the first course I have ever done on course. I enjoyed the course thought out the weeks, Highly recommended if anyone is interested in stratified healthcare and precision medicine.
By Anna S•
Feb 4, 2021
I enjoyed the course mostly in the beginning (week 2 and 3), less in the end. Coming from a DS background, I was expecting a deeper context on medical data. For instance, I would have preferred to have examples with actual medical data, rather than out-of-context examples (e.g. how to make a moussaka dish). I understand that this is so that everyone can follow but since the course is rated as "intermediate" rather than "beginner" I was expecting it to be totally referring to medical data. I also had an issue with the quizzes - in any browser I tried (IE, mozilla, Microsoft Edge) the radio-buttons were not aligned with the actual choices, there were a lot of empty lines in between. Thanks for the course.
By Joao C•
Jun 4, 2018
Congratulations for the course, it is very well structured, approaching very interesting topics of Data Science in a very practical way, enabling to learn and to try with interesting examples.
I really enjoyed this learning experience.
By Engin K•
Apr 24, 2020
The course includes a super brief explanation about topics so it doesn't help to understand any topic. If you want to learn just names and a little info, then it may be ok.
By SIJU J•
Sep 1, 2018
One of the great course I have ever done through coursera! Thank you to Dr.Wong and Dr.Areti for their great contribution!
By Khyati D A•
Jun 27, 2019
A very knowledgeable course that gives insight into the upcoming advances in healthcare with the help of data science.
By Brandon•
May 5, 2020
I find this course to very beneficial for this looking to emerge in data science applications in stratified health care. This ia a nice gentle introduction.
The reason for four stars:
Final preview assignment is needed to finish the course. It seems that not to many people get their assignments reviewed. Mine included. One was over 21 months old (hope my review finally got them the certification. There needs to be a better matching system.
By Jonathan G•
May 5, 2018
the assignment was totally confusing. The final project had nothing to do with what was being covered in the course.
By David B•
Dec 4, 2018
The course "Data Science in Stratified Healthcare and Precision Medicine" was excellent. The course content consisted of lectures, tutorials and case studies. The case studies provided fantastic insights into data science and precision medicine. The course was run by Dr Areti Manataki and Dr Frances Wong. The lectures were very well presented and very informative. The tutorials were excellent and based around using python for data science tasks such as NLP and imaging manipulation. The course was finished off by a peer graded assessment.
Overall, I found the course to be very informative and well structured. I would highly recommend for anyone interested in data science and the application of data science in precision medicine.
By Dr S K•
Dec 20, 2018
This course is really good and it brings together medical concepts and data science. I would like to see more such courses and even a specialisation series of medical research, precision medicine and data science for medical professionals that want to work on data science.
By Sanjog S•
Sep 23, 2018
Course introduces a varieties of Data Analytics methods and machine learning approaches for working with the stratified Healthcare data. I would recommend this course to those who are thinking about making their carrier in Data Science specially in Healthcare Business!
By Ngo Y C•
Nov 3, 2020
By Thierno K•
May 27, 2020
I finally finished this course, it was great, a very important course where i learned many things in data science using python. A lot of knowledge in the area of Healthcare, extracting MRI images, Using NLP in Healthcare data which is a very challenging in the area of Precision Medicine. I encourage anyone to take this course specially those interested in python. Only python programming language is not important, but what do you do with Python, how can you use python for some area of knowledge, this course will give you a big opportunity to challenge for that.
By VARSHINY G•
Dec 16, 2020
A wonderful course that can be taken to cherish the essence of SCIENCE in Data Science on the view of Healthcare and Precision medicine. I convey my gratitude to the course instructors for preaching the techniques with full enthusiasm. Learnt so many valuable things pertaining to Data Science, coding, Bioinformatics and Molecular Biology. THANK YOU TEAM!!!!
By James P•
Oct 15, 2020
Great course. Really worth it. I liked that within the first 15 minutes we were using Python. Great to combine the practical and theoretical sides of it. It would be great to include a few more real examples of the different approaches in action. Perhaps a link to a great open access paper?
By Suhnylla K•
May 14, 2020
The course was briliantly organized! Great oversight, and thoughtful consideration in the course structure made the learning experience simple, and yet so rich at the same time! Dr Areti and Dr Francis did justice to the programme - well done!
By khaingsu t•
Apr 18, 2019
It is very clear in explanation and easy to understand.
It offers not only theoretical explanation but also practical programming and assignments.
Even for me, who is fresher to Python and data analysis, i can catch up pretty well.
Thanks a lot
By Mahmoud G F•
Mar 28, 2020
powerful course for illustrating the different aspects and fields of medical data science , if you are interested in data science field and want to about the specialization application in healthcare , I strongly recommend this course .
By Hellen•
Sep 21, 2020
Overall this is a nice course. Instructors explained clearly but somehow it was too fast. Every topic is disscused in general not in detail. Programming and peer-review assignment help for deeper understanding about chosen topics.
By Georgina C•
Oct 9, 2020
It gives an overview of the main topics for precision medicine and stratified healthcare. As a biomedical engineer I really recommend this course if you want to learn what are the main topics of these two fields.
By Steph W•
Jun 8, 2018
By Suhas S•
Mar 12, 2020
This is one of the excellent courses attended by me from Coursera. I am not from medical/healthcare background but got very good information about this domain.
Thank you Team
By Sandeep K•
Dec 27, 2019
good introduction to data sciences from a healthcare perspective
i particularly enjoyed the intro to coding and machine learning,
both instructors were excellent
By Neelkant N•
Apr 11, 2020
The course open a wide understanding over the use of Data science in Healthcare. This course is just for basic understanding. More you practice more you get.
By Sushma p•
Oct 31, 2019
An excellent introduction to Data Science in healthcare!
Overall, this course was very knowledgeable, interactive, challenging and fun!
Thank you Coursera!
By Kaspar K•
Dec 14, 2020
It was easy to follow, tasks were interesting yet understandable and pace was okay. I am now interested in continuing my development in this area.