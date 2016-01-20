About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Crisis
  • Global Financial Crisis
  • Financial Markets
  • Financial Crisis
Instructors

Offered by

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Introduction to The Global Financial Crisis

6 videos (Total 76 min)
The Common Causes of Financial Crises

5 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
2

Week 2

Housing and Mortgages

9 videos (Total 40 min)
Week
3

Week 3

Safe Assets and the Global Savings Glut

12 videos (Total 62 min)
Week
4

Week 4

The Housing Crisis

10 videos (Total 52 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS

Frequently Asked Questions

