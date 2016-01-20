Former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Timothy F. Geithner and Professor Andrew Metrick survey the causes, events, policy responses, and aftermath of the recent global financial crisis.
Yale University
Introduction to The Global Financial Crisis
The Common Causes of Financial Crises
Housing and Mortgages
Safe Assets and the Global Savings Glut
The Housing Crisis
An excellent overview of the crisis from the perspective of those who working the issues at the highest level. Both instructors are going to keep you interested throughout the sessions.
The material is meticulously explained in a calm , experienced manner. Readings add depth and further support graphs and lecture. What an interesting time to be learning about the crisis of 08-09
An excellent course! Very detailed without being boring and expertly delivered. An important course for everyone to study and one I will definitely be recommending.
Excellent course on the GFC, I would highly recommend this to anyone wanting to learn more about the crisis. The instructors were very good and took a complex subject and made it very understandable.
