Course 1 of 5 in the
Investment and Portfolio Management Specialization
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Bond Valuation
  • Financial Markets
  • Finance
  • Investment
Course 1 of 5 in the
Investment and Portfolio Management Specialization
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction & Review of Elementary Finance Tools

7 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 75 min), 15 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Module 2: Financial system & financial assets: fixed income securities

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 66 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Financial system & financial assets: equity securities and derivatives

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Organization of financial markets and securities trading

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 61 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Investment and Portfolio Management Specialization

Investment and Portfolio Management

