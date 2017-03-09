In this course, you will learn about latest investment strategies and performance evaluation. You will start by learning portfolio performance measures and discuss best practices in portfolio performance evaluation. You will explore different evaluation techniques such as style analysis and attribution analysis and apply them to evaluate different investment strategies. Special emphasis will be given to recent financial market innovations and current investment trends.
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Performance measurement and benchmarking
In this module, we focus on the central problem of performance measurement: how do you assess the increase in your wealth over a given period and evaluate the risk that was involved? In this module, you will learn how to calculate different return and risk measures and how you use these measures to evaluate a portfolio’s performance relative to a benchmark.
Active vs. passive investing: Risk-adjusted return measures
In this module, we focus on constructing return-to-risk measures in order to compare investments in terms of their desirability. You are going to learn several different ways to calculate risk-adjusted return measures for an actively managed fund and understand how these measures differ from each other.
Performance evaluation: Style analysis and performance attribution
In this module, you are going to learn to use two analytical tools that are widely used in practice to evaluate what the portfolio performance can be attributed to.
Excellent presentation on investment strategies and portfolio analysis, Thanks you! Noted a few issues with the quiz and spreadsheet presented which had some errors.
The techniques learned i this course can be applied in various investment settings. The excel workings really make things easy and applicable
I've tried a few courses that are similar and this one is better than average.
I think that this particular course could have a bit deeper dive into the topic, felt more like a general overview compared to previous courses in the specialization.
