In this course, you will start by reviewing the fundamentals of investments, including the trading off of return and risk when forming a portfolio, asset pricing models such as the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) and the 3-Factor Model, and the efficient market hypothesis. You will be introduced to the two components of stock returns – dividends and capital gains – and will learn how each are taxed and the incentives provided to investors from a realization-based capital gains tax. You will examine the investment decisions (and behavioral biases) of participants in defined-contribution (DC) pension plans like 401(k) plans in the U.S. and will learn about the evidence regarding the performance of individual investors in their stock portfolios. The course concludes by discussing the evidence regarding the performance of actively-managed mutual funds. You will learn about the fees charged to investors by mutual funds and the evidence regarding the relation between fees charged and fund performance. Segments of the portfolios of mutual funds that may be more likely to outperform and examples of strategies designed to “earn alpha” will also be introduced.
This course is part of the Financial Management Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Stock
- Financial Markets
- Investment Strategy
- Investment
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment.
Module 1: Fundamentals and Composition of Returns
In Module 1, we will briefly review the fundamentals of investments, including the trading off of return and risk when forming a portfolio, asset pricing models such as the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) and the 3-Factor Model, and the efficient market hypothesis. We will also discuss the two components of stock returns – dividends (cash received) and capital gains (changes in price since purchase).
Module 2: Investment Decisions in DC Pension Plans
In Module 2, we discuss the investment decisions of participants in defined-contribution (DC) pension plans like 401(k) plans in the U.S. Not falling prey to common behavioral biases is key to sound financial decision-making in these retirement plans, so we will discuss common behavioral biases of DC pension plan participants.
Module 3: Performance of Individual Investors
In Module 3, we will learn about the evidence regarding the performance of individual investors in their stock portfolios. A few key behavioral biases that affect many individuals will be highlighted, and the potential information embedded in some parts of individual investors’ stock portfolios will be discussed.
Module 4: Performance of Mutual Funds and Search for Alpha
In Module 4, we will learn about the evidence regarding the performance of actively-managed mutual funds. We will also discuss a few examples of portfolio strategies designed to “earn alpha” (i.e., yield positive risk-adjusted returns).
Course Conclusion
It's now time to say goodbye to the Investments II course! Key takeaways from the course are reviewed. Don't forget to answer the survey question regarding how was Scott's sequel that is located at the end of the Conclusion to Investments II: Lessons and Applications for Investors!
Reviews
- 5 stars83.64%
- 4 stars12.07%
- 3 stars2.51%
- 2 stars0.62%
- 1 star1.13%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INVESTMENTS II: LESSONS AND APPLICATIONS FOR INVESTORS
it was an excellent course. Professor Scott Weisbenner has a unique and an interactive style of teaching. I thoroughly enjoyed this course
Thanks Scott! Outstanding course with the research work papers analysis, animations and the fun made it easier for the longer lectures !
The lecture was very clear and helpful making the course easy to comprehend also the video very helpful thanks alot
Excellent class! Very useful information for investing. Great faculty focus sessions with UIUC researchers!. Also love the passion that Dr. Weisbenner displays in teaching. Would highly recommend!
About the Financial Management Specialization
This Specialization covers the fundamentals of strategic financial management, including financial accounting, investments, and corporate finance. You will learn to evaluate major strategic corporate and investment decisions and to understand capital markets and institutions from a financial perspective, and you will develop an integrated framework for value-based financial management and individual financial decision-making.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.