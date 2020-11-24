About this Course

67,935 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 7 in the
Financial Management Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Stock
  • Financial Markets
  • Investment Strategy
  • Investment
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 7 in the
Financial Management Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(1,987 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Fundamentals and Composition of Returns

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 145 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Investment Decisions in DC Pension Plans

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 128 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Performance of Individual Investors

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 223 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Module 4: Performance of Mutual Funds and Search for Alpha

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 279 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Course Conclusion

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INVESTMENTS II: LESSONS AND APPLICATIONS FOR INVESTORS

View all reviews

About the Financial Management Specialization

Financial Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder