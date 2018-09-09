About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 7 in the
Financial Management Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Risk Management
  • Corporate Finance
  • Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A)
  • Debt
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Module 1: Raising Financing: The Capital Structure Decision

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 122 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2: Understanding Debt Financing and Payout Policy

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 110 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Risk Management

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 96 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Module 4: Financial Management of Acquisitions and R&D

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 158 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Course Conclusion

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings

