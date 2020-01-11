RO
Mar 1, 2019
Excellent material to drive and support the discussions introduced in the live sessions. Some materials may need a review (particularly wording), but it does not compromise the overall content at all.
DB
Jun 26, 2019
I didn't realise how much I'd learn in this course. So many concepts I've touched on before and thought I knew a bit about, but in hindsight I really didn't understand, until I completed this course.
By Anuar•
Jan 11, 2020
Excellent course that gives excellent knowledge and directions to move in the industry.
Professor makes materials easy understandable and gives his advice, that can be implemented in the future.
By Rodrigo P O•
Mar 2, 2019
By Fahim A R•
Jun 14, 2020
Professor Heitor Almeida makes this course practical by using real world simplified data. The examples helped me to comprehend the concepts and get a deep understanding of corporate finance
By Andras I•
Feb 10, 2020
This is a good introductory course to Corporate Finance, the last subject in the Financial Management Specialisation.
A good investment of time and energy with a few caveats
- I definitely recommend the Ivo Welch book used for recommended reading - but this will take up the time like I mentioned before. It's not necessary to pass but it's important to get a more round picture. The course doesn't follow the order of the book, jumps around quite a lot, still lines up quite well.
- The honors assigmnents are worth the time, make you think in a more organic way than quizzes that tend to be more mechanical.
- Even though it's not mentioned in the requirements, it's definitely useful to take the Investments course first. Or at least have an idea about financial markets, investment instruments (bonds, futures, stocks), some portfolio theory and CAPM. Actually Week4 of that course is a peek into Corporate Finance and I find it a very efficient bridge
By Laleen D•
Mar 15, 2017
This was the most intense and enjoyable courses I've ever taken. Professor Almeida is simply brilliant. He's the type of academic that marries theory with the real world. He's also a first class academic with some great publications. The course provides a great mixture of analysis and then true-to life case work on companies and deals. Be prepared to work But know that you'll come out of this class with a completely solid knowledge of corporate finance. You can't sit back in the class. He challenges you to work and practice and ask questions. I don't know if I've ever learned as much from one class as I did in this one. One thing, usually I speed up my video lectures but I had to slow down my video feeds with Prof. A.! This is the best business class I've ever had.
By ARVIND K S•
May 5, 2018
The course was a real revelation to someone like me who has some exposure to corporate finance in a banking career spanning 36 years. The way concepts like optimal capital structure (Dilution is an Illusion), mergers and acquisitions and hedging were presented speak of the enormous efforts put in to lay out the course to the world wide community of avid learners. Personally, I learnt a lot and hope one day to research the topics crying out for more insights from academecians. Thanks a lot.
By Zhiyong S•
Oct 6, 2017
I think this course if well structured and very useful! The only suggestion I can give is, I wish when professor is discussing financial numbers on the slides, he can somehow use a pen to point and circle more clearly the number he is talking about. Those financial table can get confusing for someone new to finance, and the discussion may become easier to follow if the slides can be used more similar to a real blackboard.
By David B•
Jun 27, 2019
By Venkat c R•
Jun 28, 2018
Excellent teacher and excellent material filled with real life examples. It was very interesting to study this course,
By John G•
Aug 11, 2017
Excellent material and lecture. I enjoyed the great real life examples and how the theory could be applied.
By Treze B•
Jun 3, 2020
Great course: I would like to see additional case studies via real world examples via company merger info.
By Jacques P•
Feb 22, 2018
Great and in depth. The use of real world examples and data helps the transfer of theory into practice.
By Tinghui X•
Mar 16, 2020
I really enjoyed the corporate finance course professor Almeida taught. He presents a concept, uses examples to demonstrate how to apply the concept, and places perfect amount of quiz to reinforce the learning. The course is also structured flexibly so that one can choose to take the honors peer-graded assignment if time permits, or taking the quiz and reviewing the answers provided by the professor otherwise.
By Massimo G•
Jan 11, 2019
This course complete the topic covered in Part I. It goes more in details with Business cases and explanations, mixing theory and practice. Additionally the exercises combined numerical and explanation of the cases helping to to have a practical but also logical understanding. One of the best course I took on corporate finance, Thank prof. Almeida, hoping to get further courses on corporate finance.
By Carlo L•
Feb 28, 2021
Professor Almeida goes back and forth from theory to real life examples thus allowing to grasp all the concepts he illustrates. If you pair the lectures with some reading (ie. A. Brealey, Stewart C. Myers, Franklin Allen - Principles of Corporate Finance or Jonathan B Berk_ Peter M DeMarzo - Corporate Finance) you have the perfect course
By Abdulhamid D•
Sep 5, 2021
Coming from one with non financial background (architecture)..I surprised myself with this course. The lectures are thorough and very well explained..easy to understand..and Prof Almeida has great personality..I know its a recorded course but i feel like he's already a friend. If I see him in person will definitely say hi and thanks!
By ALEXANDRE J D S•
Sep 12, 2021
I only have thanks and praise for the course. I have been waiting for a course like this for a long time to get the knowledge. The Professor enriches us with their content and experiences, all very secure and convinced, great students and excellent professionalism. Without a doubt, my goals were achieved.
By John T•
Mar 11, 2017
One of the most thorough and fair teachers I have ever had. This course was well out of my wheelhouse, but I felt empowered rather than defeated with each exercise and before I knew it I was conversing about current events that previously would have gone well over my ahead. Prof Almeia is the best!
By J S•
Feb 25, 2019
This is a great course. The Professor delivers the material using real examples. I enjoyed his teaching style and I learned a lot taking this course. I highly recommend Corporate Finance 1 and 2. In fact, this was my favorite class so far in the iMBA program
By Ayman G•
May 25, 2020
I am a Group CFO with +25 years of experience in Finance and I still found this course very useful. The instructor is Super! The materials are very clear and covering the whole topics and no waste of time in complicated formulas and theories or statistics!
By Juan F D L•
Aug 12, 2020
This course, as Corporate Finance I, was fantastic. The interviews, the real cases, the professor, the topics, everything was very helpful in my understanding of Corporate Finance.
Thanks University of Illinois and thanks professor Heitor Almeida.
By Zsófia F•
Apr 17, 2020
It was a very good refreshment for my knowledge of finance before I have reentered the field of Corprate Finance in a new job. The course was well structured, gave a good insight and real examples made it even more interesting and understandable.
By James A•
Apr 4, 2021
Overall, the course was very informative and brings forth practical concepts that a student will encounter in the real world. I would recommend this for any student looking to carve out employment in corporate finance.
By Krista S•
Aug 24, 2021
This course provided me with more insight into financing investments for different types of businesses and projects. The lessons are well explained and the tests are challanging. A very good teacher and nice examples.
By Dhinesh A D•
Jul 11, 2021
Great course on Corporate Finance. Though the concepts were complex, viewing the lectures two or more times helps understand the concepts better. Case studies and real life scenarios offered were useful.