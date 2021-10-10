In this course, you will use business and industry analysis to understand companies, projects, business models, and financing proposals. You will then prepare qualitative risk analysis for specific companies to use as the basis for financial analysis, project analysis, and risk decisions. Lastly, you will understand how to use financial ratios and financial metrics to evaluate a company or project’s profitability, balance sheet, capital structure, and cash flow to assess overall financial performance and risk profile.
Familiarity with financial investments (stocks, bonds, foreign exchange, etc.); basic knowledge of statistics and probability
Use business and industry analysis to understand companies, projects, business models, and financing proposals
Prepare a qualitative risk analysis for specific companies to use as the basis for financial analysis, project analysis, and risk decisions
Understand the principles & concepts of credit risk including categories of risk, types of exposure, credit products, expected/unexpected credit loss
- Credit Analysis
- Financial Analysis
- credit risk
New York Institute of Finance
The New York Institute of Finance (NYIF), is a global leader in training for financial services and related industries. Started by the New York Stock Exchange in 1922, it now trains 250,000+ professionals in over 120 countries. NYIF courses cover everything from investment banking, asset pricing, insurance and market structure to financial modeling, treasury operations, and accounting. The institute has a faculty of industry leaders and offers a range of program delivery options, including self-study, online courses, and in-person classes. Its US customers include the SEC, the Treasury, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and most leading worldwide banks.
This course will introduce you to the credit risk management principles and concepts. You will also learn about default trends, market indicators and Portfolio Management.
Module 1: Principles and Concepts
In this module, we'll cover the principles and concepts of Credit Risk Management. We'll review the purpose, benefits and analytical approaches to credit analysis and explore the integrated financial story, conclusions, and risk decision-making. We'll also cover corporate balance sheets and analyze credit exposures. We'll look at credit risk outlook and strategy, expected loss, risks and rewards and finally wrap up with a look at debt investors and debt and funding products.
Module 2: Default Trends and Market Indicators
In this module, we'll cover credit markets – trends and recent activity. We'll look at credit spreads, default rates, default frequencies and default probabilities. We'll also look at market indicators, bond spreads cred-t-default-swap markets and credit models. We'll wrap up this module with a look at credit markets and analysis during the pandemic, defaults and bankruptcies.
Module 3: Credit Portfolio Management
In this module, we’ll cover principles, concentration risks, and correlation risks. We’ll cover credit deterioration vs. credit default and Credit-risk mitigation. We’ll wrap up this module with a look at credit derivatives and review the lessons learned from past crises.
About the Risk Management Specialization
This 4-course Specialization from the New York Institute of Finance (NYIF) is intended for STEM undergraduates, finance practitioners, bank and investment managers, business managers, regulators, and policymakers. This Specialization will teach you how to measure, assess, and manage risk in your organization. By the end of the Specialization, you will understand how to establish a risk management process using various frameworks and strategies provided throughout the program.
