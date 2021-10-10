About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Risk Management Specialization
Beginner Level

Familiarity with financial investments (stocks, bonds, foreign exchange, etc.); basic knowledge of statistics and probability

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use business and industry analysis to understand companies, projects, business models, and financing proposals

  • Prepare a qualitative risk analysis for specific companies to use as the basis for financial analysis, project analysis, and risk decisions

  • Understand the principles & concepts of credit risk including categories of risk, types of exposure, credit products, expected/unexpected credit loss

Skills you will gain

  • Credit Analysis
  • Financial Analysis
  • credit risk
Instructors

Offered by

New York Institute of Finance

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Getting Started

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 1: Principles and Concepts​

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 119 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Default Trends and Market Indicators​

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 55 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Credit Portfolio Management​

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 70 min)

About the Risk Management Specialization

Risk Management

