By Kris•
Nov 15, 2021
A very well articulated training program that essentially covers a high level insight towards Credit Risk Management Frameworks and Strategies. It helps to understand the business imperatives of how Credit Risk needs to be addressed and ascertain that its not just the basic non-repayment. Definitions and models used across various junctures have been quite helpful and handy. I had a good experience taking up this program, wish to see some continuation series or a specialization in this area that can even enhance the way this subject can be deep dived. Thank you.
By Otobo B•
Oct 11, 2021
I learnt alot in this course and will rate it 100%
By Nitin C•
Jun 29, 2021
course was really good and useful.
By Kate R•
Aug 7, 2021
Very informative. Great speaker.
By Charles S•
Dec 16, 2021
Excellent materials! Well done.
By Debdulal K•
May 1, 2022
brilliant course
By Mercy L L•
May 19, 2022
insightful
By Mohammad R A•
Feb 13, 2022
Excellent
By Mousa J G•
May 17, 2022
THANKS
By Hussein D A•
Jan 30, 2022
5
By Nikhil G•
Sep 6, 2021
A sufficient course for students from backgrounds different from accountancy/commerce to begin with. I, myself, being an engineering undergrad was able to understand easily. Some improvements which I can suggest is addition of links for some reference material regarding line of credit, credit default swap, basis points in the credit pricing topics, those were some of them which I was totally unfamiliar with, thus , became a bit difficult for me to understand and I believe, most people will find the same. Overall, the instructor was explaining quite clearly, it was nice to be a part of the course.
By Joshua A•
Oct 4, 2021
impressive and very enlightening course.......
By Pedro J G R•
Dec 9, 2021
Todo teoria y sin nada practica.
By eshika p•
Jan 22, 2022
id like to drop this course