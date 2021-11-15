Chevron Left
4.5
stars
60 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will use business and industry analysis to understand companies, projects, business models, and financing proposals. You will then prepare qualitative risk analysis for specific companies to use as the basis for financial analysis, project analysis, and risk decisions. Lastly, you will understand how to use financial ratios and financial metrics to evaluate a company or project’s profitability, balance sheet, capital structure, and cash flow to assess overall financial performance and risk profile....

By Kris

Nov 15, 2021

A very well articulated training program that essentially covers a high level insight towards Credit Risk Management Frameworks and Strategies. It helps to understand the business imperatives of how Credit Risk needs to be addressed and ascertain that its not just the basic non-repayment. Definitions and models used across various junctures have been quite helpful and handy. I had a good experience taking up this program, wish to see some continuation series or a specialization in this area that can even enhance the way this subject can be deep dived. Thank you.

By Otobo B

Oct 11, 2021

I learnt alot in this course and will rate it 100%

By Nitin C

Jun 29, 2021

course was really good and useful.

By Kate R

Aug 7, 2021

Very informative. Great speaker.

By Charles S

Dec 16, 2021

Excellent materials! Well done.

By Debdulal K

May 1, 2022

brilliant course

By Mercy L L

May 19, 2022

insightful

By Mohammad R A

Feb 13, 2022

E​xcellent

By Mousa J G

May 17, 2022

THANKS

By Hussein D A

Jan 30, 2022

5​

By Nikhil G

Sep 6, 2021

A sufficient course for students from backgrounds different from accountancy/commerce to begin with. I, myself, being an engineering undergrad was able to understand easily. Some improvements which I can suggest is addition of links for some reference material regarding line of credit, credit default swap, basis points in the credit pricing topics, those were some of them which I was totally unfamiliar with, thus , became a bit difficult for me to understand and I believe, most people will find the same. Overall, the instructor was explaining quite clearly, it was nice to be a part of the course.

By Joshua A

Oct 4, 2021

i​mpressive and very enlightening course.......

By Pedro J G R

Dec 9, 2021

Todo teoria y sin nada practica.

By eshika p

Jan 22, 2022

i​d like to drop this course

