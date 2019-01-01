Tracy Williams specializes in courses related to credit risk management, credit portfolio management, financial analysis, credit analysis, and corporate finance (asset and corporate lending). He has wide-ranging experience with the securities industry and broker/deal clients and counterparties. Tracy was a Managing Director in the Financial Institutions Group at JPMorgan Investment Bank for 10 years. He headed risk management, loan structuring, loan operations, and credit approvals for the broker/dealer and securities-industry client base (more than 250 institutions). Previously Tracy spent 27 years at JPMorgan Chase (and heritage institutions) in the financial institutions and loan restructuring groups.