Tracy Williams

Instructor

Bio

Tracy Williams specializes in courses related to credit risk management, credit portfolio management, financial analysis, credit analysis, and corporate finance (asset and corporate lending). He has wide-ranging experience with the securities industry and broker/deal clients and counterparties. Tracy was a Managing Director in the Financial Institutions Group at JPMorgan Investment Bank for 10 years. He headed risk management, loan structuring, loan operations, and credit approvals for the broker/dealer and securities-industry client base (more than 250 institutions). Previously Tracy spent 27 years at JPMorgan Chase (and heritage institutions) in the financial institutions and loan restructuring groups.

Courses

Credit Risk Management: Frameworks and Strategies

