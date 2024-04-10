Coursera Instructor Network
Mastering Portfolio Analysis
Coursera Instructor Network

Mastering Portfolio Analysis

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Arkadi Avanesyan

Instructor: Arkadi Avanesyan

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify the key concepts and principles of portfolio analysis.

  • Evaluate different portfolio management strategies and analyze real-world examples.

  • Develop quantitative skills using modern tools to analyze a portfolio.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

Portfolio analysis stands as an indispensable skill for financial professionals, serving as the foundation for assessing investments, managing risks, and making informed decisions. The course starts with an introduction to the basics of portfolio analysis, setting a solid foundation for evaluating investment portfolios. It further navigates through a variety of portfolio management strategies, shedding light on their distinct approaches and relevance in diverse financial scenarios. Advancing into data analysis, the course teaches the application of both simple and advanced quantitative metrics.

What's included

11 videos4 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Arkadi Avanesyan
Coursera Instructor Network
4 Courses3,066 learners

Offered by

Coursera Instructor Network

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions