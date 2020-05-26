About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Investment Management with Python and Machine Learning Specialization
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Gain an intuitive understanding for the underlying theory behind Modern Portfolio Construction Techniques

  • Write custom Python code to estimate risk and return parameters

  • Utilize powerful Python optimization libraries to build scientifically and systematically diversified portfolios

  • Build custom utilities in Python to test and compare portfolio strategies

Instructors

Offered by

EDHEC Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Analysing returns

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 225 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

An Introduction to Portfolio Optimization

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 172 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Beyond Diversification

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 236 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Introduction to Asset-Liability Management

9 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 327 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

About the Investment Management with Python and Machine Learning Specialization

Investment Management with Python and Machine Learning

