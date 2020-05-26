The practice of investment management has been transformed in recent years by computational methods. This course provides an introduction to the underlying science, with the aim of giving you a thorough understanding of that scientific basis. However, instead of merely explaining the science, we help you build on that foundation in a practical manner, with an emphasis on the hands-on implementation of those ideas in the Python programming language.
Gain an intuitive understanding for the underlying theory behind Modern Portfolio Construction Techniques
Write custom Python code to estimate risk and return parameters
Utilize powerful Python optimization libraries to build scientifically and systematically diversified portfolios
Build custom utilities in Python to test and compare portfolio strategies
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Analysing returns
An Introduction to Portfolio Optimization
Beyond Diversification
Introduction to Asset-Liability Management
Reviews
Excellent course. I was able to take what I learned in the course directly to my work. The course covers several relevant topics in the investment management industry.
Enjoyable course. One has to be conversant with basic Phyton to follow this course. What I learnt the most is the ability to use Phyton coding to demonstrate the concept of portfolio investment.
Perfect Course to get started with the basics of Portfolio Construction. The python code with the guided lab sessions becomes easy and quick to grasp and the instructors are awesome!!
Well taught and really like the mix between practical and theoretical lectures. Explain in simple language and starts off simple but gets progressively harder. Highly recommended.
The Data Science and Machine Learning for Asset Management Specialization has been designed to deliver a broad and comprehensive introduction to modern methods in Investment Management, with a particular emphasis on the use of data science and machine learning techniques to improve investment decisions.By the end of this specialization, you will have acquired the tools required for making sound investment decisions, with an emphasis not only on the foundational theory and underlying concepts, but also on practical applications and implementation. Instead of merely explaining the science, we help you build on that foundation in a practical manner, with an emphasis on the hands-on implementation of those ideas in the Python programming language through a series of dedicated lab sessions.
