Founded in 1906, EDHEC is now one of Europe’s top 15 business schools . Based in Lille, Nice, Paris, London and Singapore, and counting over 90 nationalities on its campuses, EDHEC is a fully international school directly connected to the business world. With over 40,000 graduates in 120 countries, it trains committed managers capable of dealing with the challenges of a fast-evolving world. Harnessing its core values of excellence, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, EDHEC has developed a strategic model founded on research of true practical use to society, businesses and students, and which is particularly evident in the work of EDHEC-Risk Institute and Scientific Beta. The School functions as a genuine laboratory of ideas and plays a pioneering role in the field of digital education via EDHEC Online, the first fully online degree-level training platform. These various components make EDHEC a centre of knowledge, experience and diversity, geared to preparing new generations of managers to excel in a world subject to transformational change. EDHEC in figures: 8,600 students in academic education, 19 degree programmes ranging from bachelor to PhD level, 184 professors and researchers, 11 specialist research centres.

Courses and Specializations

Climate Change and Sustainable Investing
Climate Change and Sustainable Investing Specialization

Available now

Investment Management with Python and Machine Learning
Investment Management with Python and Machine Learning Specialization

Available now

Abraham Lioui

Abraham Lioui

Head of Department - Director of PhD in Finance - Professor
EDHEC
Alessandro Di Lullo

Alessandro Di Lullo

Co-Founder, SuperCharger Ventures
SuperCharger Ventures
Alexandre Huet

Alexandre Huet

Global Head of Strategic & Acquisition Finance
SOCIETE GENERALE
Arnaud Cruiziat

Arnaud Cruiziat

Director, Commodities Structuring for Americas
SOCIETE GENERALE
Arne De Keyser

Arne De Keyser

Associate Professor of Marketing
EDHEC Business School
Attila Gadzag

Attila Gadzag

President at Albert Whitman Media
Albert Whitman Media
Benoit Arnaud

Benoit Arnaud

Dean of Programs, EDHEC Business School & Executive Director, EDHEC Online
EDHEC Business School
Benoît Tanguy

Benoît Tanguy

Global co-Head TMT Finance
SOCIETE GENERALE
Beth Porter

Beth Porter

President/COO & Co-Founder, Esme Learning
Esme Learning
Charles Combemale Lecoq

Charles Combemale Lecoq

Market Risk Advisory Sales
SOCIETE GENERALE
Christophe Hadjal

Christophe Hadjal

Director, Metals and Mining Finance
SOCIETE GENERALE
Claudia Ocera

Claudia Ocera

Instructional Technologist and Learning Designer at ESMT Berlin
ESMT Berlin
David Wood

David Wood

Executive Director of Ivey Publishing, Ivey Business School
Ivey Business School
Deborah Quazzo

Deborah Quazzo

Managing Partner at GSV Ventures
GSV Ventures
Demetrio Salorio

Demetrio Salorio

Global Head of Debt Capital Markets
SOCIETE GENERALE
Denis Childs

Denis Childs

Head of Positive Impact Finance and Environmental and Social Advisory
SOCIETE GENERALE
Douglas Arner

Douglas Arner

Kerry Holdings Professor in Law at University of Hong Kong (HKU)
University of Hong Kong (HKU)
EMANUELE CHINI - EDHEC BUSINESS SCHOOL

EMANUELE CHINI - EDHEC BUSINESS SCHOOL

PhD Candidate in Finance and Teaching Assistant, EDHEC Business School
GIANFRANCO GIANFRATE - EDHEC BUSINESS SCHOOL

GIANFRANCO GIANFRATE - EDHEC BUSINESS SCHOOL

Professor of Finance, EDHEC Business School
Finance
Gideon OZIK

Gideon OZIK

Founder and managing partner of MKT MediaStats
Data science and financial economics
Giorgio Bordiga

Giorgio Bordiga

Media Designer at ESMT Berlin
ESMT Berlin
Janos Barberis

Janos Barberis

Co-Founder of SuperCharger Ventures
SuperCharger Ventures
Jean-Pierre Cherbit

Jean-Pierre Cherbit

Finance department - Head of France Real Estate Structured Finance
SOCIETE GENERALE
John Mulvey - Princeton University

John Mulvey - Princeton University

Professor in the Operations Research and Financial Engineering Department and a founding member of the Bendheim Centre for Finance at Princeton University
Finance
Jérôme Deflesselles

Jérôme Deflesselles

Head of Renewable Energy Europe
SOCIETE GENERALE
Jérôme Jacques

Jérôme Jacques

Head of Asset Backed Products
SOCIETE GENERALE
Kai Liang

Kai Liang

Director of Business Development at MEL Science
MEL Science
LIONEL MARTELLINI -EDHEC BUSINESS SCHOOL

LIONEL MARTELLINI -EDHEC BUSINESS SCHOOL

Professor of Finance, EDHEC Business School
Finance
Laurent Chabot

Laurent Chabot

Co-Head Infrastructure Finance
SOCIETE GENERALE
Laurent Floquet

Laurent Floquet

Head of Aviation, Paris within the Global Finance division
SOCIETE GENERALE
Laurent Mitaty

Laurent Mitaty

Deputy Head of Asset Backed Products
SOCIETE GENERALE
Laurent Vignon

Laurent Vignon

Head of Corporate & Acquisition Syndicate
SOCIETE GENERALE
Lionel Martellini, PhD

Lionel Martellini, PhD

EDHEC-Risk Institute, Director
Finance
Lucia Carranza

Lucia Carranza

Export Finance Analyst
SOCIETE GENERALE
Maria Spies

Maria Spies

Co-CEO and Co-Founder of HolonIQ
HolonIQ
Mayank Kumar

Mayank Kumar

Co-Founder and MD of upGrad
upGrad
Neil Allison

Neil Allison

Vice President, Strategy and Transformation at The Adecco Group
The Adecco Group
Nick Barniville

Nick Barniville

Director of EdTech Lab at ESMT Berlin
ESMT Berlin
Nigel Ball

Nigel Ball

Global Head of LBO Finance
SOCIETE GENERALE
Olivia de Paeztron

Olivia de Paeztron

Senior Learning Designer at ESMT Berlin
ESMT Berlin
Olivier Musset

Olivier Musset

Global Head of Energy
SOCIETE GENERALE
Olli Vallo

Olli Vallo

CEO of Education Alliance Finland
Education Alliance Finland
Pedro Vasconcellos

Pedro Vasconcellos

Vice President, Ventures & Strategic Investments at Pearson
Pearson
Pierre-Antoine Barreault

Pierre-Antoine Barreault

Deputy Head of Trade and Commodity Finance EMEA
SOCIETE GENERALE
RICCARDO REBONATO - EDHEC BUSINESS SCHOOL

RICCARDO REBONATO - EDHEC BUSINESS SCHOOL

Professor of Finance at EDHEC Business School, Scientific Director of EDHEC Risk Climate-Change Institute
Roland Fines

Roland Fines

Chief Technology Officer at EDHEC Online
EDHEC Business School
Roselva Tunstall

Roselva Tunstall

Project Lead at the EdTech Lab at ESMT Berlin
ESMT Berlin
Sean McOwen

Sean McOwen

Quantitative Analyst
Finance
Tamas Haiman

Tamas Haiman

Co-Founder of SuperCharger Ventures
SuperCharger Ventures
Vijay Vaidyanathan, PhD

Vijay Vaidyanathan, PhD

Optimal Asset Management Inc.
CEO
Vincent Montrichard

Vincent Montrichard

Vice President – Export Finance Africa
SOCIETE GENERALE
Véronique Thomas

Véronique Thomas

Global Head Structured Finance Hedging
SOCIETE GENERALE
Will Fan

Will Fan

CEO and Head of School at NewCampus
NewCampus
