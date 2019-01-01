An education maven and accomplished entrepreneur, Mayank Kumar is one of the sharpest minds leading the edtech revolution in India. Mayank is the Co-founder & MD of Asia’s higher EdTech major - upGrad, which within 7 years of its inception, has impacted over 3 million total registered learners over 100 countries. Co-founded by Ronnie Screwvala, and Phalgun Kompalli, upGrad started with a conviction to bridge the gap between working professionals and rapidly evolving industry requirements to now reshaping online education globally. With a strong network of 300+ universities across several geographies, upGrad is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world - spanning the college learners to the working professionals from the age group of 18-50years and across Undergrad courses, Campus & Job-Linked Programs, Studying Abroad, short form to executive programs to Degrees, Masters and Doctoral. Mayank has spent most of his professional career in the education sector, where he has been involved in deals with over a billion dollars flowing into the sector. He has served as VP - Education at Bertelsmann, Europe’s largest media and education conglomerate, where he oversaw the education strategy and its multi-million-dollar investments in India. Prior to joining Bertelsmann, Mayank was the Senior Principal at The Parthenon Group, where he advised clients in the education sector on market potential, growth and market entry strategies, investment decisions as well as revenue and profit uplift strategies. He participated in deals worth US$1Bn flowing into the education sector. He worked with global clients across all geographies including China, South-East Asia, Middle East India, and South America. He has also worked at the Tata Strategic Group, advising Tata’s strategic direction. In this capacity, he further served as a Board Member of iNurture - India’s No. 1 provider of industry- specific academic programs. He has also worked at the Tata Strategic Group, advising Tata’s strategic direction. An IIT Delhi and ISB alumnus, Mayank was named the ‘40 Under 40 Achiever of the year’ by BusinessWorld Disrupt in 2017 and ‘BW Education 40 under 40 Achiever’ by Business World in 2020. He was also recognised with the title of Influential Leaders of New India in 2021 by the Team Marksmen and is currently the Co-Chairperson at the India EdTech Consortium (IEC) – an IAMAI EdTech Committee.