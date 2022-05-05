About this Course

What you will learn

  • Understand the key components of EdTech

  • Understand the key drivers behind the rise of new edtech solutions, learning methodologies and business models

  • Understand how EdTech can be applied within institutions, in class and in our daily life

  • Understand how new technologies and business models are shaping the way learning is delivered and consumed

Skills you will gain

  • AI in Education
  • Digital Education
  • Online Education
  • Startups
  • EdTech
EDHEC Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Foundations of EdTech

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 98 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Digital and Alternative Education

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 92 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

EdTech for Institutions

6 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 86 min), 20 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

AI in Education

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 85 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

