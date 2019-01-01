Profile

David Wood

Executive Director of Ivey Publishing, Ivey Business School

Bio

David Wood is a member of the faculty in Operations Management at The Ivey Business School as well as a graduate of both the HBA and MBA program. He has spent many years in industry as the Director of Sales & Marketing in the US and then VP Manufacturing before becoming President for W. C. Wood Company, a global manufacturer of home appliances. David has had extensive experience in international business, mergers and acquisitions, and currently sits on several corporate boards. He has served as the faculty director for the MBA and Accelerated MBA program and is currently the Executive Director of Ivey Publishing.

Courses

Introduction to EdTech

