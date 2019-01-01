Profile

Arne De Keyser

Associate Professor of Marketing

    Bio

    Arne De Keyser is Associate Professor of Marketing at EDHEC Business School (France). His research focuses on customer experience, digital customer care, service recovery and frontline service technology. Arne has published articles in the Journal of Service Research, International Journal of Research in Marketing, and Journal of Business Research among others. He has won numerous research and teaching awards, including the SERVSIG Best Dissertation Award (2015) and the Journal of Service Research best paper award (2019). Arne serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Service Research, Journal of Business Research, Journal of Service Management and the Journal of Service Theory and Practice.

    Courses

    Introduction to EdTech

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder