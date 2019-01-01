Arne De Keyser is Associate Professor of Marketing at EDHEC Business School (France). His research focuses on customer experience, digital customer care, service recovery and frontline service technology. Arne has published articles in the Journal of Service Research, International Journal of Research in Marketing, and Journal of Business Research among others. He has won numerous research and teaching awards, including the SERVSIG Best Dissertation Award (2015) and the Journal of Service Research best paper award (2019). Arne serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Service Research, Journal of Business Research, Journal of Service Management and the Journal of Service Theory and Practice.