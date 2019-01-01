Pedro Vasconcellos has been in Education for 10+ years and currently leads Pearson Ventures, engaging with companies and founders who are creating the future of Education – one of the best jobs in the world. Earlier in his career, Pedro has held global marketing positions and P&L roles at Pearson, as well as Strategy and Corporate Development positions at other large Media and Education companies. Pedro is an avid maker, who loves to build and fix things, and constantly blames his parents for letting him study Law instead of Engineering. He holds an MBA from UC Berkeley and an LLM from Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich. He lives in London with his wife and two children.