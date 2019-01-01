Kai is the Director of Business Development of MEL Science - world's leading innovative Science Education content company, with award winning VR and AR contents as well as a full range of Science learning kits and thousands of videos. Kai also co-founded a few VR and Edutech companies including Smart Stone Technologies based in Sydney, and won a large number of projects in many countries in the areas of VR and AR assisted education. Another company Kai co-founded, xSpaces.io, has already completed seed investment round and is quickly becoming a leading global Metaverse platform and ecosystem solution, currently valued for more than $50million. Relevant to xSpaces, Aliceland.io was cofounded by Kai and Qing in UK and already served London Fashion Week 2022 as well as a series of exciting metaverse Fashion and Art events to come. Prior to these, Kai was a director of a series of leading VR education companies, as well as ex-VP of Dimenco in Auto-stereoscopic 3D industry. One of his key deals was to sell 15% of Dimenco's share to Chinese listed company Leyard. Kai has been a serial entrepreneur with many successes in funding and management after a 10 years spree of Management Consulting roles for leading UK and US firms. He graduated from Bristol University with a Computer Science degree and is a keen golfer.